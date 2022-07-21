Ivana Trump Laid to Rest in Gold Casket at Trump Family's New Jersey Golf Club
Ivana Trump was laid to rest in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Wednesday following a glamorous funeral Mass in New York City.
A source close to Ivanka Trump tells PEOPLE that her mother, Ivana, is buried in a private plot on the property of the Trump National Golf Club, where ex-husband Donald Trump is known to spend the warmer months.
Earlier in the day, spectators got a glimpse of the fashion icon's shimmery gold casket as it was transported from a funeral home to St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan's Upper East Side.
After the Mass, which was attended by the former president and all five of his children, Ivana was transported to Bedminster for the burial.
PEOPLE's source says that the Trumps built a private family burial ground in 2014.
The Trumps' initial goal, the source adds, was to make the burial ground a larger area that could accommodate some top golf club members in addition to family, but the town only approved the plan on a small scale. Today, the dedicated grassy area can accommodate about 10 plots.
Ivana died unexpectedly on July 14 after falling on a staircase in her longtime Upper East Side residence. A medical examiner listed the 73-year-old's death as accidental, determining the cause to be a result of blunt force injury.
News of her death was met with strong reactions from family and friends, who described her as a tough woman with a big heart — who also loved to impress.
Ivana was married to former President Trump from 1977 to 1992, during which time the couple had three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Her explosive divorce with Donald cemented her in history, with her public image amplified by multiple business ventures and a lingering position among New York City's socialites.
Ivana and Donald eventually moved past their feud and continued to be friends until her death, despite both remarrying multiple times. At Ivana's funeral Mass, Donald's current wife, former first lady Melania Trump, showed up alongside Donald to support the family in their time of mourning.