Former President Donald Trump Mourns Ex-Wife Ivana Alongside Their Children at N.Y.C. Funeral Service

Ivana Trump is being honored with a "celebration of life" Wednesday at New York's St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church.

Among those attending the invite-only service — held steps from Trump's longtime Upper East Side residence — are close friends and family, including children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.

And Tiffany Trump — daughter of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples — is attending with her fiancé, Michael Boulos, in support of her family.

Trump family arrives at Ivana Trump's funeral Credit: YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty

An invitation to the event obtained by PEOPLE shows a beaming Ivana skiing down a mountain — one of her favored past times.

R. Couri Hay, a society columnist who knew Trump for more than 40 years, told PEOPLE this week that her funeral aims to honor her dazzling legacy.

"We are really grateful to the family, especially her children, for arranging this big, glamorous send-off with all of her friends," Hay said. "This would have been what she wanted."

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump Ivana Trump funeral, St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, New York, USA - 20 Jul 2022 Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Hay added that guests would be "flying in from all over the world," traveling from places like Saint-Tropez and Paris on "relatively short notice."

"She would be happy, as are all her friends, that she is getting a fitting funeral," Hay says. "It's all a tribute to her."

Ivana Trump during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2006 - Christian Dior - Arrivals & Front Row at Polo de Paris in Paris, France. (Photo by Adrianne Olivera Lacroix/WireImage) Ivana Trump | Credit: Adrianne Olivera Lacroix/WireImage

Trump passed away at the age of 73 last Thursday from injuries sustained during a fall.

Rather than bring flowers, PEOPLE has learned that the Trump family has requested guests make a donation to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a Florida-based nonprofit organization aiming to minimize dog homelessness.