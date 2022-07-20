Former President Donald Trump Mourns Ex-Wife Ivana Alongside Their Children at N.Y.C. Funeral Service
Ivana Trump is being honored with a "celebration of life" Wednesday at New York's St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church.
Among those attending the invite-only service — held steps from Trump's longtime Upper East Side residence — are close friends and family, including children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric.
Her ex-husband and former President Donald Trump, with whom she had remained close even following their divorce, is also in attendance, with Melania and their son, Barron, by his side.
And Tiffany Trump — daughter of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples — is attending with her fiancé, Michael Boulos, in support of her family.
An invitation to the event obtained by PEOPLE shows a beaming Ivana skiing down a mountain — one of her favored past times.
R. Couri Hay, a society columnist who knew Trump for more than 40 years, told PEOPLE this week that her funeral aims to honor her dazzling legacy.
"We are really grateful to the family, especially her children, for arranging this big, glamorous send-off with all of her friends," Hay said. "This would have been what she wanted."
Hay added that guests would be "flying in from all over the world," traveling from places like Saint-Tropez and Paris on "relatively short notice."
"She would be happy, as are all her friends, that she is getting a fitting funeral," Hay says. "It's all a tribute to her."
Trump passed away at the age of 73 last Thursday from injuries sustained during a fall.
Rather than bring flowers, PEOPLE has learned that the Trump family has requested guests make a donation to Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a Florida-based nonprofit organization aiming to minimize dog homelessness.
The rescue has a longstanding relationship with Trump and wrote after her passing that she "was philanthropically involved with many charities throughout her entire life, but always remained steadfast and passionate in her love for animals."