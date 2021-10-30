Ivana Trump's Ex-Husband Rossano Rubicondi Dead at 49: 'I'm Devastated,' She Says

An Italian news outlet reported that Ivana Trump's ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi had been ill for about a year before he died at age 49

Ivana Trump's ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi has died. He was 49.

Trump confirmed the news of Rubicondi's death to PEOPLE on Saturday. "I'm devastated," she told PEOPLE.

The actor and model's death was announced Friday by Italian TV personality Simona Ventura, who shared a throwback photo of herself and Rubicondi on Twitter.

"Rossano… Thanks for the journey we made together, for the quarrels, the pisses but also the clarifications and laughter, so many, that we did together. Have a good trip RiP," Ventura, 56, wrote.

Details around Rubicondi's death are not yet known. Reps for Rubicondi did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Italian news outlet Internapoli reported that Rubicondi had been sick for a year.

Rubicondi was born March 14, 1972, in Rome, Italy. He appeared in such films as The Eighteenth Angel which starred Rachael Leigh Cook and The Golden Bowl with Uma Thurman and Kate Beckinsale. In recent years, he was working on launching Rossano To Go, a pizzeria in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump, 72, married Rubicondi, her fourth husband, in April 2008, following six years of dating. The $3 million nuptials were hosted by her ex-husband Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, and their daughter Ivanka Trump served as her maid of honor. "It's not a 24-7 marriage, but we're both enjoying it!" Ivana told PEOPLE in 2009, referring to the couple's often long-distance relationship.

Although they filed for divorce less than a year after tying the knot, they kept up an on-and-off relationship, even dancing together on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars in 2018. Ivana later revealed they called it quits in 2019.

"The relationship just ran its course," she told Page Six at the time. "Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn't work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable."

"Ivana is always family for me," Rubicondi said at the time, adding that she has a "good heart … we are super close. I have good respect for her."