Ivana Trump, Businesswoman and Ex-Wife of Donald Trump, Dead at 73
Ivana Trump, businesswoman, fashion designer and first wife of Donald Trump, has died at 73.
The former president announced her death in a post on his social media site Truth Social Thursday afternoon, calling her a "wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great inspirational life."
Trump shared three children — Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric — with the former president, whom she was married to from 1977 to 1992.
"Her pride and joy were her three children," the post announcing her death read. "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in Peace, Ivana!"
Trump reportedly passed away in her New York City home, though more details about her death have not yet been revealed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.