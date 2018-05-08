Ivana Trump performed on the Italian version of Dancing with the Stars on Saturday night — just seven months after mocking fellow ex-wife of Donald Trump, Marla Maples, for appearing on the American show.

Ivana and her fourth ex-husband, Rossano Rubicondi, 46, danced as guest competitors on Ballando con le Stelle during the show’s semi-finals.

But in her book Raising Trump, released in October 2017, Ivana criticized Maples’ “disgraceful” 2016 stint as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

“No class!” Ivana wrote, adding that she herself had been asked to appear on the show “a hundred times — and offered a mint.”

“But I wouldn’t go on that show, dancing in those tiny dresses with the boobs and butt hanging out,” added Ivana, who on Saturday wore a long, red dress with strategically placed sheer cutouts.

Ivana Trump and ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi perform on the Italian TV show Ballando Con Le Stelle Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

The mother of Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric admitted in her book that she still held a grudge against Maples for breaking up Ivana’s marriage to Trump in the 1990s. Maples went on to become Trump’s second wife and was married to him from 1993 to 1999 before they split and he later wed First Lady Melania Trump in 2005.

Ivana also faulted Maples for the timing of her DWTS appearance, amid Trump’s highly publicized presidential campaign.

Maples “appeared on DWTS when (because) her ex-husband was running for president! It was disrespectful to do the show. I never would have embarrassed Donald that way,” Ivana wrote in her book.