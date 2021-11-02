Israeli Minister Initially Denied Entry to Climate Summit Because They Couldn't Accommodate Her Wheelchair

The U.K.'s environment secretary later offered an apology, telling the BBC in a radio interview: "We deeply regret that incident"

Israel's Energy Minister Karine Elharrar waits for the start of a meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, . The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming Climate COP26 Summit, Glasgow, United Kingdom - 02 Nov 2021

Israeli Energy and Water Resources Minister Karine Elharrar says she was unable to enter the United Nations climate summit known as COP26 on Monday due to a lack of access for those who, like her, use a wheelchair.

On Twitter, 44-year-old Elharrar said she came to the summit — being held in Scotland — "to meet with my counterparts around the world and promote a common struggle in the climate crisis."

But she could not enter the compound where the event was being held and was instead made to wait outside for two hours, The Hill reports.

The outlet added that while Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy, was eventually offered the use of a shuttle to head to the summit area, it was not wheelchair accessible.

"The only way they said I could come in was to walk on foot for almost a kilometer, or to board a shuttle that was not wheelchair accessible," Elharrar told Israel's Channel 12 news, according to the Times of Israel.

The energy minister ultimately returned to her hotel in Edinburgh, later tweeting her thoughts on what happened.

"It is sad that the UN, which promotes accessibility for people with disabilities, in 2021, does not provide accessibility to its events," Elharrar wrote, according to a translation. "Hopefully the lessons learned will be learned so that tomorrow green energy promotion, removal of barriers and energy efficiency will be the things I will deal with."

The Times of Israel reports that, upon learning Elharrar was not able to enter the facility, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett contacted her and arranged for her vehicle to arrive to the venue the following day as part of his official motorcade.

On Tuesday, she returned, arriving to the conference alongside Bennett.

Once inside, Elharrar was greeted by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who in photos can be seen welcoming her with an elbow bump. According to reports, Johnson apologized for the incident the day prior, saying: "I gather there was some confusion with the arrangements yesterday. I am very, very sorry about that."

The U.K.'s environment secretary George Eustice also offered an apology, telling the BBC in a radio interview: "We deeply regret that incident."

Eustice hedged his response, however, by suggesting that the Israeli delegation to the summit had not requested special accommodations be made for Elharrar. "What would normally happen in this situation is that Israel would have communicated that they had that particular need for their minister," he said.

Eustice further told BBC's Radio 4 that wheelchair access is available at the venue, just not at the particular entrance where Elharrar arrived.

"I know that at most of the other entrances, wheelchair access is there. It was because she came to an entrance where they didn't have that provision," he said.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1 percent of the world's population, or more than 65 million people, use a wheelchair.