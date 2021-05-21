Joe Biden Sees ‘Genuine Opportunity’ for Peace Between Israel and Hamas After Ceasefire

President Joe Biden expressed hope on Thursday after Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement amid another stretch of violence in recent weeks.

"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress, and I'm committed to working for it," Biden, 78, said in brief remarks at the White House.

The most recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Islamic militant group in Palestine, lasted 11 days and resulted in hundreds of deaths, as images of a barrage of rockets being shot back-and-forth between the two were shared worldwide.

At least 230 people in Palestine died, while 12 died in Israel, the Associated Press reported. Tens of thousands of Palestinian residents were displaced as Israeli rockets destroyed city buildings and homes.

"These hostilities have resulted in the tragic deaths of so many civilians, including children," Biden said. "I sent my sincere condolences to all the families, Israeli and Palestinian, who have lost loved ones, and my hope for a full recovery for the wounded."

The president said the White House had been working "hour-by-hour" with officials in the Middle East to find a way to resolve the conflict, including calls between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as a call with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, who helped broker the ceasefire agreement.

Biden and the White House backed what they called Israel's position of "protecting their people" from Hamas' attacks throughout the conflict, while the president made little-to-no comment on the matter to the media over the last week and a half.

On Wednesday, Biden called on Netanyahu to make a "significant de-escalation" in the fighting and promised to send humanitarian aid to Palestine, where the most lives were lost.

"We will do this in full partnership with the Palestinian Authority — not Hamas — and in a manner that does not permit Hamas to simply restock its military arsenal," Biden said.

This month's conflict was the deadliest in the region since 2014 and violence between Israel and Hamas dates back to the 1980s, when Hamas was formed, according to The New York Times.

The most recent violence erupted after Israeli police clashed with Palestinians at the Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, and after tensions grew over Palestinian evictions in East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.

Biden said he is "deeply concerned that without meaningful progress towards a two-state future, the conditions of despair will deepen, further fuel extremism and lead to a tragic renewal of the cycle of violence."

But Biden also expressed hope for the region, after the world watched the conflict unfold.