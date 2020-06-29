Iran Says It Wants to Arrest President Trump Over Airstrike That Killed Top General: Reports
An Iranian prosecutor on Monday announced allegations against Trump of "murder and terrorism charges," according to the Associated Press
Iranian officials said this week they have issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump in response to a January airstrike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to multiple news reports.
The warrant is essentially a symbolic gesture that doesn't carry any actual threat of the president's detainment.
Iran previously vowed "revenge" for the "heinous crime" of the notorious Soleimani's killing, and the newly announced warrant further underlines tensions with the Trump administration.
A prosecutor in Tehran, the country's capital, on Monday announced allegations against Trump of "murder and terrorism charges," according to the Associated Press, citing state media.
CNN, also quoting Iranian news media, reported that the president was being accused along with 35 others, though only Trump was named.
Prosecutors there said they had asked for assistance from Interpol, the organization that facilitates law enforcement work between countries, and that they hoped Trump, 74, "would be prosecuted as soon as he stands down [from the] presidency," CNN reported.
(An Interpol spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. The White House did not comment.)
Soleimani, 62, died on Jan. 3 near the Baghdad airport in a drone strike that reportedly killed seven others, including his son-in-law.
He was one of the Iran’s most powerful military officials whom the U.S. has said was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans.
While he was popular in his home country as a resolute warrior, according to The New York Times, Soleimani was widely seen elsewhere as a ruthless leader of the country's security forces — and a shadowy figure behind campaigns of terrorism and violence elsewhere in the Middle East.