A Group of Iowa Lawmakers Are Proposing a Bill to Outlaw Same-Sex Marriage

A group of eight Iowa Republicans have introduced a bill that would recognize marriage as "the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female"

By
Published on March 1, 2023 04:50 PM
Ikeita Cantu, left, and her wife Carmen Guzman, of McLean, Va., hold up signs as they celebrate outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday June 26, 2015, after the court declared that same-sex couples have a right to marry anywhere in the US. The couple was married in Canada in 2009 when gay marriage was illegal in Virginia
Wives celebrate the legalization of same-sex marriage outside SCOTUS in 2015. Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Months after Congress affirmed gay marriage with the historic Respect for Marriage Act, a group of eight Iowa Republicans are looking to go in the opposite direction, introducing a bill that would recognize marriage as "the solemnized union between one human biological male and one human biological female."

As currently written, the joint resolution describes its version of marriage as being only "in accordance with the laws of nature and nature's God."

Same-sex marriage is legal everywhere in the United States due to a Supreme Court's landmark 2015 ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges. So even if passed, the Iowa bill would likely be unenforceable—something one of the bill's co-sponsors acknowledged in an email to NBC News.

"Should the people of Iowa vote for such an amendment, laws would have to be adjusted to make laws fair for all," State Rep. Brad Sherman, one of the Republicans to introduce the resolution on Tuesday, told the outlet.

A separate group of eight Iowa Republicans introduced another bill on Tuesday with a similar aim. This one, known as HF 508, would make it legal for residents to not acknowledge same-sex marriages on religious grounds, effectively making portions of the Respect for Marriage Act "null and void" in the state.

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act — which affirms federal acknowledgement of both same-sex and interracial marriages — in December.

Biden signed the landmark bill on the South Lawn of the White House, following the House of Representatives' final approval of the legislation in a 258-169 vote. The U.S. Senate passed the bill one month prior, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats in support.

"My fellow Americans, that all-consuming, life altering love of commitment: that's marriage," Biden said before sitting down to sign the bill.

The Respect for Marriage Act officially appeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, or DOMA, which defined marriage as involving a man and woman and gave states the authority to refuse recognition of same-sex couples who had married.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It was first introduced in 2009 and, though it passed the House and was moved to the Senate floor in 2011, the Senate vote never occurred. After Obergefell v. Hodges — a landmark civil rights case that reached the Supreme Court, legalized same-sex marriage nationwide on June 26, 2015 — there seemed to be no reason to continue pushing for it — until the events of last year.

On June 24, in the most significant unraveling of human rights in modern history, the heavily conservative Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating pregnant people's constitutional right to abortion and paving a path to come for contraceptives and same-sex relationships next.

According to LGBTQ advocacy organization, One Iowa, there are currently 29 anti-LGBTQ bills in the Iowa legislature. "From trying to roll back marriage equality to banning drag to gutting the civil rights act, no policy seems too extreme to be introduced and debated in the current climate," the group said in a tweet.

Related Articles
Joe and Jill biden
Why Joe and Jill Biden's Identical Rigatoni Order Has Gone Viral
Lori Lightfoot
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid: 'Head Held High'
President Joe Biden speaks with Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on the Colonnade of the White House on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
Kate Bedingfield Reflects on Time as White House Comms Director as She Leaves Job for Her Family
Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice attend the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 + MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on January 05, 2023 in New York City.
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens Speak Out Against Anti-Trans, Anti-Drag Legislation amid 200th Episode
Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Ron DeSantis Avoids Criticizing Donald Trump in New Book Ahead of Expected 2024 Presidential Rivalry
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un waves from a balcony of the Grand People's Study House following a mass parade marking the end of the 7th Workers Party Congress in Kim Il-Sung Square in Pyongyang on May 10, 2016
Kim Jong-un's 3 Children: Everything to Know
Jimmy Carter - Plains, GA
Rosalynn Carter Has Never Known Life Without Jimmy — She Met Her Future Husband as a Newborn
Donald Trump, Paul Ryan
Paul Ryan Speaks Out on 2024 Election, Says He'll Support 'Anybody but Trump'
Joe and Jill biden
First Lady Jill Biden Encourages Husband Joe to Run for Another Term in 2024: 'I'm All for It'
Ghetto Classics, a unique band of musicians born from the slums of Kenya GC rehearsal, Korogocho
The Remarkable Story of the Orchestra Born from a Nairobi Garbage Dump
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: Elizabeth Vargas attends Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show" World Premiere at David Geffen Hall on October 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images,); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Don Lemon attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Elizabeth Vargas Responds to Don Lemon's Sexist Remarks: 'I Think It Made Most Women Cringe'
Washington, D.C.: Amy Carter with her father Jimmy and mother Rosalynn Carter in a family suite at the Americana Hotel in Washington, D.C. on July 14, 1976. (Photo by Dick Yarwood/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
All the Times Amy Carter Stole the Spotlight During Jimmy Carter's Presidency
Eiffel Tower lit in the colours of the Ukrainnian flag in a show of support to Ukraine, one year after Russia launched a military invasion on the country, in Paris, France on February 23, 2023.
World Landmarks Light Up in Ukrainian Yellow and Blue for One-Year Anniversary of Russia's Invasion
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 14: Musician Richie Sambora joined President Bill Clinton and Kobe Bryant at the grand opening of STEP UP ON VINE on January 14, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Global Philanthropy Group)
Richie Sambora Loves That a Classic Bon Jovi Song Inspires Ukrainians: 'These People Have Heart'
A man falls is seen on the ground after a blast following a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Everything to Know About the War in Ukraine, One Year After Russia's Invasion
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vows to Defeat Russian 'Murderers' on First Anniversary of Ukraine Invasion