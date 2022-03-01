War Crimes Investigation Opened into Russia as Kindergarten, Orphanage Reportedly Fall Under Attack

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine accused Russians of committing "a military crime," an International Criminal Court prosecutor said there is a "reasonable basis" for an investigation

Russian President Vladimir Putin as he speaks about authorising a special military operation in Ukrainian Donbass region

Russian President Vladimir Putin as he speaks about authorising a special military operation in Ukrainian Donbass region

A prosecutor with the International Criminal Court said he will open an investigation into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the Situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible," Karim Khan said in a statement Monday. "I am satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to believe that both alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Khan's announcement comes after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian invaders of committing crimes, and the country's health ministry reported Sunday that more than 350 civilians were killed, including 14 children, since the attacks began last week.

The death toll is even higher now, following apparent rocket strikes during an attack on Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, in the northeast.

"Today, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv using rocket artillery," Zelenskyy said in a Facebook video Monday. "This is, without any doubt, a military crime. A peaceful city. Peaceful residential neighborhoods. Not a single military object in sight."

The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, echoed the president's outrage in his own statement, The New York Times reports.

Volodymyr Zelensky Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Credit: LECOCQ/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"Today showed that this is not only a war, it is the murder of us, the Ukrainian people," he said.

Ukraine's foreign minister said last week there were also reports of Russia attacking a kindergarten and an orphanage. Amnesty International said it had confirmed that a "nursery and and kindergarten" were struck in Okhtyrka by cluster bombs, which disperse from the air and are widely banned. Amnesty International said the attack appeared to be carried out by Russia.

Last week Russia denied accounts that it was striking civilian areas.

Meanwhile, photos show a 40-mile-long military convoy has been approaching the capital city of Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million, as residents flee or prepare to face the possibility of Russian onslaught.

"Given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my Office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine," Khan said in his statement announcing the launch of his criminal investigation.

"I will continue to closely follow developments on the ground in Ukraine," he added, "and again call for restraint and strict adherence to the applicable rules of international humanitarian law."

Zelenskyy requested European Union membership for Ukraine in an address on Tuesday.

"We are fighting for survival," he said in a remote speech to the European Parliament.

"We have proven our strength," he added. "So do prove that you are with us. Prove that you will not let us go. Prove that you, indeed, are Europeans."

toska husted Credit: Courtesy toska husted

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after the country invaded on Thursday, with forces moving from the north, south and east.

Details of the attack and the fighting change by the day, but this is the first major land conflict in Europe in decades — and hundreds have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Thousands more people have fled or tried to escape Ukraine amid warnings of a possible "refugee crisis."

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE recently of the moment her city was bombed.

"This is just panic," she said.

Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armes Forces, take part in a military exercise near Kiev on December 25, 2021. Credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn widespread condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

In addition to the economic sanctions imposed by a global coalition that opposes Putin's aggression, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to Ukraine, as Zelenskyy has simultaneously pleaded for peace talks while urging his country to resist.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine," U.S. President Joe Biden said as the invasion began in force in February.