Indiana Becomes the First State to Pass Near-Total Abortion Ban Following 'Roe v. Wade' Overturn

The new law is scheduled to go into effect next month on Sept. 15

By
Published on August 6, 2022 12:12 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Arleigh Rodgers/AP/Shutterstock (13069675b) Republican Rep. Ann Vermilion advocated against the House abortion ban at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, as a "pro-life and pro-woman, pro-choice" lawmaker. The House passed the near-total ban Indiana Tax Refund, Indianapolis, United States - 05 Aug 2022
Photo: Arleigh Rodgers/AP/Shutterstock

Indiana has become the first state to pass a near-total abortion ban following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

On Friday evening, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill after the Indiana House and Senate passed it earlier in the day. The House advanced the bill 62-38 before the Republican-led state Senate approved it 28-19, the Associated Press reported.

The bill will provide exceptions, however, in some cases of rape or incest, when there is a fatal fetal abnormality, or when the pregnant individual faces certain health risks, CNN reported.

Scheduled to go into effect on Sept. 15, the new law will allow those abortions to be performed only in hospitals or outpatient centers owned by hospitals, according to the AP.

"These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony from citizens and elected representatives on this emotional and complex topic," Holcomb, 54, said in a statement. "Ultimately, those voices shaped and informed the final contents of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13071550af) Abortion rights activists react after the Indiana Senate votes to ban abortion, inside the Indiana State house during a special session in Indianapolis. The legislature held a special session to ban abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Holcomb signed the bill into law. Indiana becomes first state post-Roe to pass law banning most abortions - 05 Aug 2022
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Indiana was one of the first Republican-dominated state legislatures to try to obtain tighter abortion rulings after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision of 1973 that granted people the right to an abortion in every state, in June.

West Virginia lawmakers were almost the first to pass an abortion ban late last month, but it currently remains in limbo with the two chambers of the legislature failing to come to an agreement on how the bill should proceed.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock (13071550o) Abortion rights activists react after the Indiana Senate votes to ban abortion, inside the Indiana State house during a special session in Indianapolis. The legislature held a special session to ban abortion rights in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Holcomb signed the bill into law. Indiana becomes first state post-Roe to pass law banning most abortions - 05 Aug 2022
Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

The 6-to-3 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade reversed nearly 50 years of precedent and will completely change the landscape of reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure.

Late Tuesday night, the White House released a statement from President Joe Biden after voters in Kansas shot down a referendum to the State Constitution, preserving abortion rights throughout the state in the process.

"The majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion, Biden, 79, said. "The Supreme Court's extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade put women's health and lives at risk."

"Tonight, the American people had something to say about it. Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman's right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban," he continued.

Biden added, "This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions."

