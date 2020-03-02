Indian Singer Turns Ivanka Trump's Taj Mahal Photo Into a Meme and She Responds

Ivanka Trump is no stranger to being turned into a meme — but positive and negative — and she leaned into the joke behind the latest meme to feature her, made by popular Indian singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Dosanjh’s original post, on Sunday, photoshopped him next to her on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal, where Ivanka had posed for photos while on a trip to India with dad Donald Trump. Dosanjh’s post sparked others (including some that were critical of her).

She took his joke in stride. “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh!” the president’s eldest daughter and senior aide, 38, tweeted out along with Dosanjh’s photo. “It was an experience I will never forget!”

Dosanjh, 36, is known for his joking internet presence, often sharing memes and commenting on celebrity’s social media posts, such as Kylie Jenner.

The Indian singer shared the altered photo, which was made by a fan, along with the translated Punjabi caption that loosely read in English, “She was after me to take her to the Taj. I took her, because what else could I do?”

“I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people,” Ivanka wrote in another tweet, along with a similar post another user had made in replying to Dosanjh. “I made many new friends!!!”

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, joined President Trump and other senior administration officials on the two-day trip to India in late February.

Both she and Kushner are White House advisers overseeing a wide swath of issues — and regularly facing scrutiny that their positions are the result of nepotism and not qualifications.

The Trumps were well-received in India, including a massive welcoming rally attended by about 100,000 at Motera Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world.

Still, there was some grousing over why Ivanka and Kushner, 39, were joining the President Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, on their trip.

In response to a photo Ivanka shared of her and Kushner together at the Taj Mahal, Alyssa Mastromonaco, a former aide to President Barack Obama, tweeted: “why am I paying for their 2nd honeymoon omfg.”