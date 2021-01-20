In 1913, thousands of women gathered in Washington, D.C., to fight for the right to vote, as part of the Women's Suffrage Parade. It was the first major national event for the Women's Suffrage Movement, and organizers wanted to maximize attention by hosting their rally one day before President Woodrow Wilson's inauguration.

Here, a group of women at the event, which was meant as an "expression to the nation-wide demand for an amendment to the United States Constitution enfranchising women,” according to the official parade pamphlet.

On Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the right to vote, took effect.