Trump Asks Putin for Help Against the Bidens — a Pattern That Got Him Impeached

The former president also complained that Tiffany & Co. couldn't get "product" due to supply chain issues

Donald Trump this week again appeared on right-wing media for a meandering interview — filled with unfounded claims and bold statements — in which he again called on U.S. adversary Vladimir Putin to provide damaging information about one of his biggest rivals: this time, the Bidens.

It was a repeat of the same widely denounced gambit that led to Trump's impeachment in 2019.

Speaking to the Just the News television show in an interview published Tuesday, the 75-year-old former president offered up more attacks on Joe Biden's younger son, Hunter Biden, alleging without evidence that Hunter had reaped millions of dollars (via a company he co-founded) from a Russian oligarch named Yelena Baturina.

Russian President Putin, Trump insisted, could shed further light on the claim, which fact-checkers have debunked.

"She gave him $3.5 million so now I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it," Trump said in the interview, filmed at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. "I think we should know that answer."

He continued elsewhere in the interview: "I think Putin now would be willing to probably give that answer. I'm sure he knows."

The company that received the funds has a similar name to a firm Hunter did co-found, but they do not appear to be the same entity and no link between them has been established.

While Senate Republicans have also advanced suspicions about the $3.5 million payment in 2014, Hunter himself and his attorneys have said that he has no role in the company in question.

Trump's latest remarks are part of an infamous pattern.

In 2016, during his presidential campaign against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump urged Putin, 69, to hack his rival's emails, saying in a press conference: "Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

Trump also previously turned to foreign leaders for help in his quest to dig up dirt about Hunter, who was not involved with his father's campaign and has no role in the Biden White House, but who has been dogged by personal scandals.

In 2019, then-President Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives after investigators said he withheld some $400 million in military aid from Ukraine while he pushed Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to dig into unfounded claims about Joe and Hunter Biden.

Trump insisted he did nothing wrong and the Republican-led Senate acquitted him.

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki Donald Trump (left) and Vladimir Putin | Credit: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty

Speaking with Just the News this week, Trump had other topics on his mind.

Ever-boastful, he claimed that he was "the best thing that ever happened to NATO," an intergovernmental military alliance that Trump has previously referred to as "obsolete."

"I'm the best thing that ever happened to NATO, because I made them pay. So NATO has plenty of money now," Trump said, adding: "And then they say, 'He's so nice to Russia.' I'm the one that put the biggest sanctions on Russia."

During his term in office, Trump kept in place many of the sanctions toward Russia that had begun under his predecessor, President Barack Obama, and enacted new sanctions on five Russians and Chechens over human rights abuses.

But he also spoke in glowing terms about Putin, calling him a "genius" even after his recent invasion of Ukraine. Biden, meanwhile, has called Putin "a war criminal."

Trump also weighed in Tuesday regarding rising inflation and supply-chain issues.