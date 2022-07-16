In a Divided America, JFK Jr. Missed as Beacon of Political 'Civility and Decency'

As the 23rd anniversary of his tragic death looms, those who knew the late son of President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis say he is especially missed amid today's fierce political discord

As the son of one of America's most beloved presidents, John F. Kennedy Jr. grew up surrounded by Democratic politics. And yet those close to him say he took great care to forge relationships with — and highlight — those on both sides of the political aisle.

As the 23rd anniversary of his tragic death looms, those who knew the late son of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis say he is especially missed during the current era of fierce political discord in America.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In many ways, John reminds of things we don't have anymore," Steven M. Gillon, historian and author of the biography America's Reluctant Prince, tells PEOPLE. "He stood for civility and decency. Even today, during a time of intense polarization, his memory transcends partisanship."

"He remains our American prince," Gillon continues, "embraced by both the left and right, remembered for his kindness and his respect for all different points of view. Since his death, there has been no one who has filled that hole in our public life."

john f kennedy jr. JFK Jr. | Credit: Lawrence Schwartzwald/Sygma via Getty

RoseMarie Terenzio, who served as John's executive assistant from 1994 until his death in 1999 and authored the book Fairy Tale Interrupted, says his work on political magazine George serves as an example of his political civility.

The glossy monthly publication centered on the intersection of politics and pop culture. And though he came from a line of well revered Democrats, John was unique, Terenzio says, in that he "was not afraid of alienating the left or the right."

"He knew he had a unique place [and] a certain amount of power given who he was and he knew when to use it and when not to," she says.

George's first cover star, in 1995, was supermodel Cindy Crawford, dressed as George Washington with a bare midriff.

But other — notably conservative — voices were also highlighted.

"Newt Gringich was on the cover — with a lion. And he had John McCain up to the office to speak to the staff. George Wallace was his first interview," Terenzio tells PEOPLE.

She continues: "Even though John obviously supported the Clintons and Newt did not, he understood there were two sides to politics and the only real way to get anything done in politics was to have a dialogue on both sides."

The care he took with his even-handedness meant that "both sides were aware of how beloved he was," Terenzio says: "He didn't have to kowtow to either side — and he had so much goodwill."

John Kennedy Jr. John F. Kennedy Jr. | Credit: Barry King/WireImage

When a writer interviewed Pat Buchanan, she tells PEOPLE, the young Kennedy told them, "You're focusing too much on Washington intrigue — we need to focus on the person Pat Buchanan — who he really was."

Other conservative personalities — including those who would later become much more well-known — were also seen and heard at the George offices.

"Kellyanne Conway would come to the office and hand out her comedy show cards — she did some work on polls for George," Terenzio recounts. "She was a pollster in D.C. and she did stand-up comedy on the side. She would come up to talk about doing polling and would hand out her cards, hoping John might be inclined to show up."

Gillon describes John has having "a mix of conservative and liberal instincts," and in that way being "more like his father than his Uncle Teddy."

"Like President Kennedy, John was a 'practical idealist' — a blend of liberal and conservative ideas. He was a passionate supporter of civil rights and for making sure that everyone had the opportunity to pursue the American Dream," Gillon says. "But he also challenged many basic assumptions of American liberalism."

George, Gillon says, was "a vehicle for working out and testing his philosophy, making an effort to treat liberals and conservatives with respect and to grapple with the conflict currents of American politics."

John's publishing work — or any future ambitions — were cut short on the evening of July 16, 1999, when his and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's plane disappeared while they were traveling to Martha's Vineyard with Carolyn's older sister, Lauren Bessette. The world soon learned that the plane had crashed, and all three passengers were killed.

"He died before he had a chance to forge a coherent political philosophy, but he was moving toward forging a worldview that transcended traditional partisan divisions," Gillon says. "In that final year of his life, he was ready to test his ideas in the public arena by running for office, most likely for governor of New York. Unfortunately, his journey ended on a steamy July evening and we are left wondering, 'What if?'"

But his legacy, Terenzio says, lives on.

"Regardless of differing opinions on policy, John had an understanding that people were not one dimensional and what has happened since is that is that if you like one side you must despise the other side, not just politically but personally," she says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

"There is an expectation that politicians are labeled and what John understood was, if you pull the curtain back, no one neither conservative or liberal is one dimensional," she continues. "And with politicians and politics, even if you disagree on politics, there is always a way to find some common ground and there is respect for the person."

That understanding, she says, could have boded well for Kennedy's very promising political future, had he had the opportunity to follow in his father's footsteps.