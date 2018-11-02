Locals Surprise Immigrant Caravan with Outdoor Screening of Disney’s Coco on the Day of the Dead

A viewing of the uplifting animated film Coco in the middle of a long, grueling journey was surely music to these travelers’ ears.

On Tuesday night, one of the migrant caravans moving through Mexico toward the U.S. border, with participants looking for safety and a more prosperous life, stopped in the Mexican state of Oaxaca. Locals greeted the weary travelers with a special surprise, according to a tweet by photojournalist Nick Oza.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

The municipal government run by Juchitán de Zaragoza reportedly organized the event, which included an outdoor screening of the Disney hit Coco and a fresh meal. According to journalist Alison Driver, the inflatable screen showing the film was powered with solar energy.

Migrants watch Coco movie while others patiently wait in line to be served food coordinated by municipal government of Juchitán de Zaragoza in state of Oaxaca in Mexico traveling to US in caravan. Gannett Photo by Nick Oza @azcentral @USATODAY @nickoza1 #MigrantCaravan pic.twitter.com/OqRJUhKyTJ — Nick Oza (@nickoza1) October 31, 2018

The gathering took place on Tuesday night, right before Mexican holiday Day of the Dead began.

RELATED: The 10 Hottest Races to Watch in the Midterm Elections

Volunteers set up a viewing of the movie Coco powered by solar energy for the #MigrantCaravan pic.twitter.com/NoWlpthmEn — Alice Driver (@DriverWrites) October 31, 2018

Coco is a celebration of the Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday where family and friends gather to honor their deceased loved ones. The Pixar flick tells the story of a 12-year-old boy, Miguel, who enters the Land of the Dead by accident and seeks help from his deceased musician great-great-grandfather to find his way back home to the living.

As of this week, thousands of migrants from Honduras were still continuing their march through Mexico and still hundreds of miles away from the U.S. border — amid ongoing threats from President Donald Trump, who has seized on the caravans as midterm elections campaign issue.

Despite attempts by the Mexican authorities to stop the migrants from crossing a bridge between Guatemala and Mexico, thousands still managed to successfully make it across the border, reaching Tapachula, Mexico.

A large number of the migrants crossed the Suchiate River, which is located between the two countries, in order to subvert the authorities, CBS News reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Pharrell Sends Trump Cease and Desist Letter After His Rally Plays ‘Happy’ Following Shooting

Although the caravan began with less than 200 participants over a week ago, the number has grown significantly, with authorities estimating that as of Sunday, 5,000 migrants are now making the march, the Chicago Tribune reported. Last Monday, CNN reported that the number had reached 7,500.

The New York Times reports that caravans such as this one have happened annually in the past, though usually without much fanfare. The caravans are made up of Central American migrants fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries, including Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. According to the Times, the migrants travel in caravans for protection against the criminals that stalk their trip north.

RELATED: George H. W. Bush Takes His ‘Best Friend’ — His Service Dog Sully — to the Polls to Vote Early

And while most caravans typically shrink in size as they get further north, this one has only grown — becoming by far the largest caravan on record, the Times notes.