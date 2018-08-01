Illinois Rep. Allegedly Used Nude Pics of Ex-Girlfriend to Catfish Men into ‘Graphic' Sexual Chats

GOP state Rep. Nick Sauer of Illinois has been accused of posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on a fake Instagram account in order to catfish men into “graphic sexual” conversations, Politico reports.

Sauer’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Kelly, filed an official complaint with the Illinois Office of the Legislative Inspector General claiming that Sauer used “privately shared naked photos” of her “to catfish other men.”

“Nick would use this account to direct message men with my photos to engage in graphic conversations of a sexual nature,” said the complaint obtained by Politico. “The men believed they were communicating with me and Nick shared private details of my life.”

According to Politico, the complaint also said that the Chicago Police Department is investigating the allegations after Kelly filed a police report. No charges have been filed against Sauer.

The lawmaker, who is running for re-election in Illinois’ 51th district, declined to comment to Politico.

According to Politico, Kelly said in her complaint that after she recently discovered the fake Instagram account, Sauer admitted to creating it, and to catfishing at least eight men.

“He came to my house and confessed to catfishing men with my photos for two years to at least eight men,” she wrote. “He was unable to provide the names and begged that I let it go.”