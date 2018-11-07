From Living in a Kenyan Refugee Camp to Winning a Seat in Congress: Meet Ilhan Omar

Ilhan Omar was eight when Somalia’s civil war broke out, and her family fled to Kenya to live in a refugee camp for the next four years. From there they arrived in the United States in the early 2000s, when Omar was 12. According to The New Yorker, the only English she knew was “hello” and “shut up.”

Last night, Omar, 36, a Democrat from Minnesota, made history when she became the first Somali-American congresswoman in U.S. history. She joins Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib as the first two Muslim women in Congress.

“Here in Minnesota, we don’t only welcome immigrants; we send them to Washington,” Omar told supporters at a victory party, reported the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The married mom also spoke of the historic significance of her win.

“I stand here before you tonight, as your congresswoman-elect, with many firsts behind my name,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

“The first woman of color to represent our state in Congress,” she said. “The first refugee ever elected to Congress, and one of the first Muslim women elected to Congress.”

After her family was sponsored for asylum, they came to Virginia before moving to Minneapolis, with its vibrant Somali community.

Omar was motivated to run to help those who are struggling, something she found surprising upon arriving in America over 20 years ago, Reuters reported.

Congress member-elect Ilhan Omar’s first words upon taking the stage: asalamu alaikum. The next words: al hamdulillah. “My grandfather taught me that when you see injustice, you fight back. You do not give in to sorrow, you do not give in to sadness. You organize.” pic.twitter.com/vyuYOKeC0r — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) November 7, 2018

“I did not expect to come to the United States and go to school with kids who were worried about food as much as I was worried about it in a refugee camp,” Omar said, the outlet reported.

Omar attended North Dakota State University and worked as a Minneapolis City Council policy aide before winning a seat in the State Legislature in 2016, the first Somali-American woman elected to a legislature.

And now, she’s onto bigger things.

“My grandfather taught me that when you see injustice, you fight back,” she said on Tuesday, according to the Post. “You do not give in to sorrow, you do not give in to sadness.”