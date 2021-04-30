Idaho Lawmaker Resigns amid Investigation Into Whether He Raped Intern: 'Predatory,' Colleague Says

Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger has denied the allegation, which came from a 19-year-old intern who gave emotional testimony in front of lawmakers this week

An Idaho state lawmaker, Aaron von Ehlinger, resigned Thursday after he was accused of raping an intern and colleagues from both sides of the aisle admonished him for his behavior at work.

Ehlinger, 38, sent his formal resignation letter Thursday after the Idaho Statesman reported a state House of Representatives ethics committee announced unanimous plans to expel him from office.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Republican was accused of rape by a 19-year-old statehouse intern who said Ehlinger assaulted her at his apartment after they had dinner together in March. Ehlinger, who leaves office after 10 months on the job, denied the accusation in his resignation letter.

"After careful deliberation and prayer I have determined that I will not be able to effectively represent my constituents and ... have decided to resign my seat effective immediately," Ehlinger wrote, according to the Associated Press.

The Statesman reports the Boise Police Department is currently investigating the allegation as a rape and Ehlinger, who resigned, has not been charged.

Members of the Idaho House heard hours of testimony on Wednesday from both Ehlinger and the woman, who testified behind a black curtain and remained unidentified to protect her identity.

She gave an emotional testimony, according to local TV station KTVB, and said she denied Ehlinger's sexual advances "multiple, multiple" times, but the former lawmaker ignored her.

Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger (left) | Credit: Rebecca Boone/AP/Shutterstock

According to a police report obtained by KTVB, the intern said she met Ehlinger after he gave her cookies and invited her back to his office. After further exchanges at work, Ehlinger gave her his phone number and later asked her out to dinner.

The intern said Ehlinger then offered to drive her back to her car from the restaurant but made a detour to his home, invited her inside, picked her up and carried her to his bedroom where he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex, according to KTVB.

Ehlinger maintains they had consensual sex and defended his decision to take a 19-year-old intern out to dinner by arguing there was no written rule against dating colleagues in the state's ethics code.

State Rep. Wendy Horman, a fellow Republican, rejected that defense.

"There is no House rule against poisoning another person, yet his behavior has poisoned all of us," Horman said, according to the AP. "Conduct unbecoming is an undefined term for a reason per our rules."

Another GOP colleague, state Rep. Brent Crane, accused Ehlinger of a "predatory pattern" of behavior.

Lawyers for the woman expressed concern for her coming to the statehouse to testify in front of the House's ethics committee on Wednesday, because members of the public are allowed to attend such hearings.

Some audience members were supporters of Ehlinger, according to multiple news outlets.

"You could hear multiple times audible gasps or you could hear chuckling or you could hear all kinds of what you'd call commentary from the audience that, to me personally, seemed inappropriate," KTVB reporter Joe Parris, who was in the room, said on a broadcast Wednesday evening.

The AP reports that local conservative blogs and at least one Republican lawmaker, state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, had discovered and shared the intern's name online.

Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger | Credit: TNS via ZUMA

After she testified Wednesday, she was reportedly distressed and followed out of the building by Ehlinger's supporters and one television news reporter (who later had their statehouse credentials removed).

"The unrelenting harm that has occurred as a part of this process, and as a result of her being doxxed in blogs and by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, is exactly why two-thirds of Idaho survivors of sexual assault never choose to report the crimes against them," her attorneys, Erika Birch and Annie Hightower, said in a statement to the AP.

"Every time a system fails to protect survivors it reinforces why survivors of sexual violence choose not to report and to suffer in silence," the lawyers added.