Hunter Biden Told He Must Attend Arkansas Court in Paternity Case

Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear in an Arkansas court by a judge overseeing his ongoing paternity case.

On Monday, Independence County Circuit Court judge Holly Meyer ruled that all parties involved in the case appear on May 1, according to a court order obtained by PEOPLE.

This includes Biden, 53, and Lunden Roberts, 32, an Arkansas woman who is the mother of four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, whom Biden fathered in 2018.

The order follows an April 21 'motion for contempt' filed by Roberts which claimed Biden had withheld evidence and ignored previous court rulings throughout their paternity dispute, which started in May 2019 and resulted in a November 2019 ruling that, despite his denials, Biden did, in fact, father the child.

Prior to this, Biden was forced to take a DNA test.

Teresa Kroeger/Getty

In January 2020, Biden also agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in child support to Roberts, including retroactive payments going back to November 2018.

Within her April motion, however, Roberts accused Biden of "playing games" with the court and requested authorities "incarcerate" or "sanction" the son of President Joe Biden if he did not provide further evidence requested by the court.

Her lawyers also noted Biden had "never appeared" before the court since she launched her paternity and child support suit.

The contempt motion echoes a previous filing made by Roberts ahead of the January 2020 settlement, when Roberts argued that Biden should be held in contempt by the judge for ignoring various court orders. She also requested that he be required to pay her attorney fees, which was included in the recent filing, too.

In both motions for contempt, her attorneys argued that he refused to provide needed discovery materials as ordered by the judge.

Win McNamee/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Biden is also a father to four other children. He shares daughters Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and son Beau Jr., 3, with his current wife, Melissa Cohen.

He secretly married South African native Cohen in 2019 after a whirlwind romance, and the pair welcomed their first child together in 2020.

The child's name was confirmed ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021 when officials told reporters that a "Beau Biden" was joining the Biden family as they traveled to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.