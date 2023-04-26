Hunter Biden Told He Must Attend Arkansas Court in Paternity Case

An Arkansas Circuit Court judge ruled that Hunter Biden and Lunden Roberts, with whom he fathered a child in 2018, must appear in court on Monday

Published on April 26, 2023 02:06 PM
July 7, 2022. Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves after the award ceremony of the Presidential Medals of Freedom to seventeen recipients in the East Room at the White House in Washington on July 7, 2022.
Photo: Abaca Press/Alamy Stock Photo

Hunter Biden has been ordered to appear in an Arkansas court by a judge overseeing his ongoing paternity case.

On Monday, Independence County Circuit Court judge Holly Meyer ruled that all parties involved in the case appear on May 1, according to a court order obtained by PEOPLE.

This includes Biden, 53, and Lunden Roberts, 32, an Arkansas woman who is the mother of four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, whom Biden fathered in 2018.

The order follows an April 21 'motion for contempt' filed by Roberts which claimed Biden had withheld evidence and ignored previous court rulings throughout their paternity dispute, which started in May 2019 and resulted in a November 2019 ruling that, despite his denials, Biden did, in fact, father the child.

Prior to this, Biden was forced to take a DNA test.

World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks on stage at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Teresa Kroeger/Getty

In January 2020, Biden also agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in child support to Roberts, including retroactive payments going back to November 2018.

Within her April motion, however, Roberts accused Biden of "playing games" with the court and requested authorities "incarcerate" or "sanction" the son of President Joe Biden if he did not provide further evidence requested by the court.

Her lawyers also noted Biden had "never appeared" before the court since she launched her paternity and child support suit.

The contempt motion echoes a previous filing made by Roberts ahead of the January 2020 settlement, when Roberts argued that Biden should be held in contempt by the judge for ignoring various court orders. She also requested that he be required to pay her attorney fees, which was included in the recent filing, too.

In both motions for contempt, her attorneys argued that he refused to provide needed discovery materials as ordered by the judge.

Hunter Biden, the son U.S. President Joe Biden, holds his son Beau as they arrive for the National Thanksgiving Turkey pardoning ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House November 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. The National Thanksgiving Turkey and the alternate were raised at Circle S. Ranch, outside of Charlotte, North Carolina, and will reside on the campus of North Carolina State following today's ceremony.
Win McNamee/Getty

Biden is also a father to four other children. He shares daughters Naomi, 29, Finnegan, 23, and Maisy, 22, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and son Beau Jr., 3, with his current wife, Melissa Cohen.

He secretly married South African native Cohen in 2019 after a whirlwind romance, and the pair welcomed their first child together in 2020.

The child's name was confirmed ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021 when officials told reporters that a "Beau Biden" was joining the Biden family as they traveled to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.

