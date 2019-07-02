Within days of meeting Melissa Cohen in Los Angeles, Hunter Biden got a tattoo on his left bicep (the word “shalom” in Hebrew) to match hers — and he asked her to be his wife not long after, he told The New Yorker recently.

He and Cohen, a 32-year-old filmmaker from South Africa, wed on the roof of her L.A. apartment. They exchanged “the simplest gold wedding bands he could find,” and afterward they called his dad, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The time between first date and proposal? Not even a week.

The details of their whirlwind romance were confirmed for the first time in a New Yorker profile of Hunter, 49, published on Monday.

The piece, which is based on “weeks of conversation” with Hunter, is a candid account of, among other things, his addiction struggles and relationship with his father.

RELATED: Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Tells All — About Dating His Brother’s Widow, Meeting New Wife, Addiction Problems and Dad’s Unfailing Support

Hunter also discussed how he grew close to the widow of his older brother, Beau Biden, after Beau’s devastating death from cancer in 2015. Though his romance with Hallie Biden made headlines in early 2017, the pair split after only a few months, Hunter said.

In May, he met Cohen.

Hunter spoke out, according to the magazine, to share his ups and downs before his life could be distorted or misunderstood by others — including allies of President Donald Trump, whom his father could challenge in next year’s election.

“Look, everybody faces pain,” Hunter said. “Everybody has trauma. There’s addiction in every family. I was in that darkness. I was in that tunnel — it’s a never-ending tunnel. You don’t get rid of it. You figure out how to deal with it.”

Image zoom Hunter Biden (left) and his father, former Vice President Joe Biden Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Image zoom From left: Melissa Cohen and Hunter Biden Philip Montgomery for The New Yorker

Despite the attention and controversies — including a paternity suit in Arkansas that he denies and conservative scrutiny of his previous business ties — Hunter’s new marriage to Cohen has been a balm.

In June, he gave one of his interviews to The New Yorker with her at his side on the roof in L.A. where they wed a month earlier using a marriage service, a day after he proposed on May 15. (She said yes the next morning.)

The new couple also posed for a photograph for the magazine.

“She seems very happy,” Cohen’s father told Page Six earlier this month. “I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly. She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.”

RELATED: What to Know About Hunter Biden

Speaking to The New Yorker, Hunter grew tearful as he described their first conversation with his father to announce they were married.

“He was on speaker, and he said to [Cohen], ‘Thank you for giving my son the courage to love again,’ ” Hunter said. “And he said to me, ‘Honey, I knew that when you found love again that I’d get you back.’ ”