Former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden has given an “emotional and candid interview” with ABC News set to air starting Tuesday on Good Morning America — and, according to the network, “no questions were off limits.”

ABC’s Amy Robach spent a recent Saturday with Hunter at his Los Angeles home for the interview. Among the topics they discussed was Hunter becoming a target of President Donald Trump‘s ire, which has put the president under investigation for possible impeachment.

The interview will be the first time Hunter has spoken out since the House of Representatives began its impeachment inquiry into President Trump after Trump, 73, lobbied Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Critics called Trump’s involvement an obvious and untenable abuse of presidential power for personal gain. He denied wrongdoing and instead accused the Bidens of “corruption” without providing further evidence.

For months, conservative activists have honed in on Hunter’s business in Ukraine while his dad was in office, though no wrongdoing has emerged.

In response, some observers pointed out that Trump’s relatives have themselves made deals while he is president at the same time that he has refused to divest himself of his personal real estate holdings or release his tax returns.

“This is about corruption. This is not about politics,” Trump contended to reporters last week.

The president has also repeatedly decried the House’s impeachment investigation as a “witch hunt” and “harassment” and has taken to repeating “Where’s Hunter?” in an effort to draw focus to what he says is the real scandal.

Image zoom Hunter Biden (left) with former Vice President Joe Biden Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Image zoom President Donald Trump Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty

Hunter, the younger son of Vice President Biden, has a years-long business career that has sometimes raised eyebrows over just the perception of impropriety, such as when he did business in China and Ukraine while his father was in office.

Hunter’s personal life has also made headlines in recent years: After older brother Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015, he briefly dated Beau’s widow. Earlier this year, he married South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen following a whirlwind romance.

He is also being sued by a woman in Arkansas who claims they had a child together last year, which he denies.

In a lengthy profile in The New Yorker this summer, Hunter discussed his career, his personal tribulations and his bond with his dad.

“I would never have been able to predict that Donald Trump would have picked me out as the tip of the spear against the one person they believe can beat them,” Hunter told The New Yorker earlier this year.

He said then that, in their own private discussions, he and his father “both realize that the only true antidote to any of this is winning. He says, ‘Look, it’s going to go away.’ There is truly a higher purpose here, and this will go away. So can you survive the assault?”