Hunter Biden's Ex Kathleen Buhle Celebrates Solo Holiday Decorating: 'Singlehood Is the Bomb'

President Joe Biden's former daughter-in-law opened up about decorating by herself for the holiday season

By
Published on December 11, 2022 12:52 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Kathleen Biden attends the Garden Brunch prior to the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Beall-Washington House on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/WireImage)
Photo: Paul Morigi/WireImage

Kathleen Buhle is celebrating being single this holiday season.

President Joe Biden's former daughter-in-law and Hunter Biden's ex-wife — who was married to the politician's son for 24 years until 2017 — shared a video of her decorating for the holidays on Instagram, directly from "the frontlines of a single lady in her 50s."

"I just picked up my tree — she's right there — and some wreaths. I've got everything set. And just wanted to say I'm happy. It's a good day," she said in a selfie video. "And I think it would've been hard for me to realize a couple of years ago that if I had seen a single lady in the Christmas tree lot, I would've said 'Aw, that poor thing.' And now I'm like, 'Oof, look at me, livin' my life.' So, keep the faith, life is good, singlehood is the bomb."

Buhle and Hunter got married back in 1993, split in 2015, and finalized their divorce in April 2017 — weeks after Hunter revealed that he was in a relationship with his late brother Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden. That relationship ended in 2019, and in May 2019, Hunter wed South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen and the couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Beau, in March 2020.

Buhle — who shares daughters Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, with Hunter — released her memoir If We Break in July, which she says she began to write after Beau died of brain cancer in May 2015 "and things didn't make sense."

Around the book's release, she opened up to PEOPLE about being cancer-free following her stage 3 colon cancer, and how she feels she now has "total control over my life." As she explained, she's since forgiven Hunter for the money he used to support addictions, his infidelities and whatever were to come of a Justice Department investigation into his finances and business affairs.

"Anger is such a heavy weight to carry and I was in a lot of pain," Kathleen said. "There was a lot that happened that was very hard for me. And when I made the decision to divorce, I wanted to let go of all of that."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden and Kathleen Biden arrive at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA)
Paul Morigi/Getty for World Food Program USA

Buhle recently reunited with her in-laws when Naomi Biden married Peter Neal in a long-anticipated White House wedding. It marked the first marriage at the White House in over a decade and the first-ever White House marriage for a grandchild of a sitting president.

Naomi was walked down the aisle with both her parents, a source close to the family told PEOPLE, and carried Lilies of the Valley, a tradition in her mother's family.

The pair announced their engagement in September 2021 and confirmed at the top of the year that they had chosen the White House as their venue. It marked the first wedding on the White House grounds since 2013 when presidential photographer Pete Souza married Patti Lease in the Rose Garden.

"Divorce impacts the whole family — not just the couple, not just the kids," Buhle previously told PEOPLE of her in-laws. "We were all really close, and it was painful. It was hard for a long time. But what we share now, and we will share for the rest of our lives, is this love for my three daughters."

