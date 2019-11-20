Despite his denials, DNA testing earlier this month confirmed former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden did in fact father a child with a woman in Arkansas last year, according to new court documents.

In a motion filed on Wednesday, Lunden Roberts‘ attorneys, Jennifer and Clint Lancaster, said that “DNA testing has established with scientific certainty that the defendant is the father of the plaintiff’s child” and, further, “that the defendant is not expected to challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process.”

“My client has never doubted the paternity of this child, has never equivocated,” Clint tells PEOPLE. “She has never wavered. She has never doubted the results.”

A separate motion, also filed Wednesday, shows Hunter was tested as to paternity on Nov. 9. He agreed to the test in October.

Clint, Roberts’ attorney, says they made the decision to delay making the test results public until Hunter had time to speak with his family, including his other children. (That the motion was filed on Joe Biden’s 77th birthday was accidental, according to Clint.)

“Ms. Roberts is committed to Hunter Biden and his family having the best relationship with the child, whatever that may be, whenever their ready,” Clint says. He says he has not heard from Vice President Biden, though he previously reached out to the campaign.

Clint says the next step in the case will be determining the level of child support Hunter should pay but that settlement discussions have been ongoing.

A hearing is set for early December in Arkansas.

Attorneys as well as a spokesman for Hunter also did not immediately return emails and a call; neither did representatives for Vice President Biden’s campaign.

The younger son of Vice President Biden, Hunter, 49, was sued by Roberts in late May in Independence County.

She asked the court to confirm her child’s paternity and order Hunter to pay child support, including health care costs, according to a copy of the petition obtained by PEOPLE. On Wednesday she also asked the court to award her back her costs and attorney fees in the case.

In a brief answer to Roberts’ suit filed in August, Hunter denied all of the allegations made against him.

RELATED: Woman Suing Hunter Biden Over Alleged Love Child Claims He Admitted the Baby Was His

Roberts’ suit stated only that she and Hunter “were in a relationship” and had a child born in August 2018 in Independence County. The child was not further identified.

One of the motions on Wednesday sought to have the child’s identifying information kept hidden from the public in order to protect the child, given its connection to the 2020 presidential election.

Roberts “really values her privacy,” Clint previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “This is a parenting and child support issue between her and Mr. Biden,” he said.

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle,” Lancaster said. “She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.”

Roberts said she met Biden while she was a student at George Washington University, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

Clint says Roberts met Hunter while in the Washington, D.C., area but he declined to be more specific. “She considers her relationship with Hunter to be between her and Hunter.”

Image zoom Hunter Biden Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Image zoom Hunter Biden (left) with former Vice President Joe Biden Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Hunter’s tumultuous personal life, including a surprise marriage, returned him to the headlines this year at the same time as his dad launched a presidential bid — immediately becoming the frontrunner to challenge President Donald Trump.

Hunter’s name has also repeatedly come up in the ongoing impeachment investigation of President Trump over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. It was Hunter’s lucrative position with a Ukrainian energy company and Trump’s push to have Hunter and his father investigated by Ukraine — despite no evidence of wrongdoing — that led to the impeachment probe.

Democrats in the House of Representatives say their investigation so far shows the Trump administration withheld support from Ukraine, including military aid to fight Russia, until they agreed to the investigations. (The president denies wrongdoing.)

RELATED: Hunter Biden Tells All — About Dating His Brother’s Widow, Meeting New Wife, Addiction Problems and Dad’s Unfailing Support

In June, Vice President Biden confirmed Hunter had secretly married South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen after he earlier dated older brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, following Beau’s death from cancer in 2015.

In a candid profile published by The New Yorker in July, Hunter addressed his relationship with Hallie, his nearly overnight marriage to Cohen, his sometimes controversial business dealings and his years grappling with substance abuse issues.

According to The New Yorker, he said he never had sex with Roberts.