Hunter Biden's New Brother-in-Law Reacts to Marriage: 'We Are All Very Happy'  

Hunter Biden has received a warm welcome into new wife Melissa Cohen’s family!

Melissa’s brother Garyn Cohen told Page Six in an email about the surprise nuptials, explaining, “We are all very happy for Melissa and wish her and Hunter all the best for the future.”

Garyn also shared that he has yet to meet Hunter, 49, the son of former Vice President turned presidential hopeful Joe Biden, but is excited for the day that he does.

“Melissa is an amazing person and we all love and adore her dearly,” Garyn went on to tell the publication. “Looking forward to meeting and getting to know my new brother-in-law (hopefully soon)!!!”

Hunter and Melissa, a South Africa native, tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 16, according to TMZ.

A source told E! News the couple first met the same month as the nuptials, but have also already gotten matching tattoos. Since the news of the couple’s wedding broke, Joe, 76, confirmed his son’s marriage to CBS News’ Adam Brewster.

Hunter Biden Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

Melissa’s father Lee told Page Six that he hopes to meet Hunter and said of Melissa, “She seems very happy. I’ve only spoken to Hunter briefly. She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present.”

The wedding comes about a month after a report that he had split from the widow of his late brother, Beau Biden.

In 2017, Hunter made headlines when his family confirmed he had split with wife Kathleen and was seeing his former sister-in-law, Hallie Biden.

It was a surprising turn in a family saga marked by the highest levels of public service and the starkest tragedies, including Beau’s 2015 death from cancer at 46.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter told Page Six then. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Left: Kathleen and Hunter Biden and Beau and Hallie Biden Ron Sachs/CNP via Zuma; Ron Sachs/picture-alliance/dpa/AP

In his own statement to the outlet, Joe said he and wife Dr. Jill Biden stood behind the new relationship. According to Page Six, Hunter and Kathleen had separated in October 2015.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” Joe said. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

In late April, however, Page Six reported that Hunter and Hallie split for reasons unknown. But the Biden camp stayed silent: Hunter did not respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE. Hallie could not be reached, but according to Page Six, told them “no comment.”

“A source close to the family said it’s a private matter,” Page Six reported, noting “sources further told us that the situation is ‘amicable.'”