An Arkansas woman suing former Vice President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden for paternity and child support has now claimed that Hunter admitted to her they had a child together last year — even as he denies it publicly.

Her latest allegation was made in a Monday motion, reviewed by PEOPLE, seeking to compel Hunter to submit DNA for testing to prove he is the child’s father.

Hunter, 49, has denied the woman’s accusations. A spokesman for him had no further comment on the latest filing.

The younger son of Vice President Biden, Hunter was sued by Lunden Roberts in late May in Independence County. She asked the court to confirm her child’s paternity and order Hunter to pay child support, including health care costs, according to a copy of the petition obtained by PEOPLE.

In a brief answer to the suit filed in August, Hunter, 49, denied all of the allegations made against him.

Roberts’ suit stated only that she and Hunter “were in a relationship” and had a child born last August in Independence County. The child was not further identified.

Roberts “really values her privacy,” her attorney, Clint Lancaster, previously told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. “This is a parenting and child support issue between her and Mr. Biden,” he said.

“She really does not want this to be a media spectacle,” Lancaster said. “She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign. She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father.”

Roberts said she met Biden while she was a student at George Washington University, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

Lancaster’s office told PEOPLE in June that he was not making additional comment on the case. He did not immediately respond to an email on Wednesday.

Image zoom Hunter Biden Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Hunter’s tumultuous personal life, including a surprise marriage, returned him to the headlines this year at the same time as his dad launched a 2020 presidential bid — immediately becoming the frontrunner to challenge President Donald Trump.

For months, Trump’s personal lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, reportedly sought to have Ukraine officials investigate Biden and his son, who previously served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Trump himself lobbied Ukraine’s president to dig into the Bidens over the summer — behavior which is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry in Congress. He has denied wrongdoing.

In June, Vice President Biden, 76, confirmed Hunter had secretly married South African filmmaker Melissa Cohen after he earlier dated older brother Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, following Beau’s death from cancer in 2015.

In a candid profile published by The New Yorker in July, Hunter addressed his relationship with Hallie, his nearly overnight marriage to Cohen, his sometimes controversial business dealings and his years grappling with substance abuse issues.

He also touched on the paternity suit against him in Arkansas, telling The New Yorker he never had sex with Roberts.