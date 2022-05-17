Hundreds of Ukrainian Fighters Evacuated from Mariupol Steel Plant: 'Heroes of Our Time'

264 Ukrainian servicemen who had been holed up in the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol are allowed to leave by Russian forces, some of them being carried out on stretchers, as they are evacuated to a Russia controlled area on May 17, 2022 following negotiation mediated by the United Nations and International Red Cross. Ukrainian Fighters Evacuated, Mariupol, Ukraine - 17 May 2022 The Russian Defense Ministry said in the accompanying statement that 265 militants laid down their arms and surrendered, including 51 seriously wounded. They were sent to a hospital in the city of Novoazovsk, Donetsk People's Republic. Five buses and an armored personnel carrier carrying the servicemen arrived late on Monday in Novoazovsk, and some of the evacuees were carried out on stretchers into a hospital, a Reuters witness said. Novoazovsk is now under the control of Russia-backed separatists who have held parts of eastern Ukraine since 2014. It is unclear how many fighters still remain in the plant. Ukrainian authorities said the evacuated fighters will be used in exchange of Russian prisoners of war caught in Ukraine. It is unclear how many fighters still remain in the plant. Ukrainian authorities said the evacuated fighters will be used in exchange of Russian prisoners of war caught in Ukraine

Credit: EyePress News/Shutterstock