What to Know About Huma Abedin, Who Is Dating Bradley Cooper

As a longtime aide to Hillary Clinton, the American political staffer is no stranger to the public eye — but she's recently made headlines for her romance with Academy Award winner Bradley Cooper.

The two have reportedly been dating for a "few months" after getting connected through Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, per Page Six. Both have built individual friendships with the matchmaking fashion icon through the years.

In fact, Abedin and Cooper both attended the 2022 Met Gala in New York City on May 2, where they walked the famed red carpet separately.

While Abedin has surely made her mark in the sartorial scene, given her friendship with Wintour, her day-to-day is rooted in politics, an environment she's engulfed herself in since she was a White House intern in 1996.

Amid the respective career she's built for herself in public service and national politics, she made headlines in 2011 as her then-husband Anthony Weiner became embroiled in sexting scandals, just one year into their marriage.

From her professional background to her family background, here's everything to know about Abedin.

She grew up in Saudi Arabia

Huma Abedin attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Abedin was born in Michigan but grew up in Saudi Arabia shortly after her birth. She credits her international and multicultural childhood — her parents emigrated from India and Pakistan to the United States before eventually moving to Saudi Arabia — for shaping her identity, causing her to embrace being both Muslim and American, while also Indian and Pakistani.

She works for Hillary Clinton

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R) receives a note from her aide Huma Abedin (L) as she testifies about the State Department's FY2012 budget during a hearing of the State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on March 10, 2011 in Washington, DC. Secretary Clinton has recently warned that proposed budget cuts would have a negative effect on U.S. national security policy. Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Getty

For over 25 years, Abedin has served as Clinton's longtime aide. Her duties date back to 1996 when she first entered the White House as an intern and worked in the First Lady's office, where she first began her career in public service and national politics.

Since then, she has been the reliable keeper of details, optics, and logistics for Clinton and has moved up the ranks alongside her throughout her career. After four years of interning, she was named senior advisor to Senator Clinton in the U.S. Senate, followed by traveling chief of staff for Clinton's presidential campaign in 2008.

Then, she served as deputy chief of staff at the U.S. Department of State in 2009 and later vice chair of Hillary for America in 2016. Currently, she's Clinton's chief of staff.

"I've known @HumaAbedin for 25 years and counting, and I can't imagine any of that time without her," Clinton wrote in an Instagram post dedicated to Abedin.

She was married to former congressman Anthony Weiner

Political staffer Huma Abedin and former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner attend the 12th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on November 2, 2015 in New York City Huma Abedin and former U.S. Representative Anthony Weiner | Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Despite being Clinton's right-hand woman, Abedin mostly kept out of the spotlight until she made headlines with former Democratic congressman Weiner, whom she married in July 2010.

Just one year into their marriage, when she was pregnant, Weiner was embroiled in controversy for a sexting scandal, which resulted in him stepping down from Congress.

Several other sexting scandals followed, including one lewd photo with the couple's sleeping son in the frame. Abedin announced her separation from Weiner in August 2016, and eventually filed for divorce in May 2017 shortly after Weiner pleaded guilty to sexting with a minor.

In January 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that she and Weiner were seeking to settle the divorce privately "to reduce any impact of these proceedings on their child," according to Abedin's attorney. In November 2021, CBS News reported that their divorce was still being finalized.

She wrote a tell-all memoir about her life

Huma Abedin book Both/And Credit: Huma Abedin/Instagram

In November 2021, Abedin released Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, a memoir that gives a detailed look into Weiner's sex scandals and how the controversy affected the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign.

She told PEOPLE that her chance to "write [her] own history" was also a manifestation of her determination to close the book on the scandal and move on. "It was better to relive — to feel — than to do what I had done over the course of years, which was to collect anger, to be bitter, to resent my partner for the circumstances he caused. It was slowly eating at me," Abedin said. "I can't live any more in that state of anger, resentment or what I lost, or what could've, would've, should've."

The 500-page political and personal coming-of-age tale also chronicles her early life in Kalamazoo, Michigan to her upbringing in Saudi Arabia all while being raised in an Indian-Pakistani household.

She has a son named Jordan

Huma Abedin, son Jordan Zain Weiner and Elizabeth Banks Haim Saban honored with star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Mar 2017 Credit: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

In December 2011, Abedin gave birth to a baby boy named Jordan Zain Weiner, whom she shares with Weiner.

She spoke to PEOPLE in November 2021 about seeking therapy and working to find a good place with Weiner for the sake of their child. "Anthony is always going to be in my life because he is the father of my child. I want to make sure he's healthy, that we are in a healthy relationship, that our son sees model behavior that is healthy for him."

She wrote her memoir with her son in mind, as there's a short span between his youth and his unrestricted access to the internet. "I liked being an invisible person, but I felt like if I didn't write my story, somebody else is telling my history," she told The Cut of her decision to personally tell all.

She's friends with Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin pose at the opening night after party for "Sea Wall/A Life" at The Public Theater on February 14, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Wintour has played a valuable role in Abedin's life, and the two have created a close friendship over the years. In 2016, Abedin told The Cut that Wintour came to her rescue during a difficult time.

"[She would say,] 'We're going to the theater for a random movie and we're going to go eat,'" Abedin recalled of Wintour. "And just being out and being with her, I just felt sort of normal and loved."