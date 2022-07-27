Hulu Begins Allowing Ads That Touch on Political Issues, Abandoning Longtime Policy

Disney is aligning Hulu's political advertising policies to be consistent with its general entertainment and sports cable networks

TV remote control is seen with Hulu logo displayed on a screen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on February 6, 2022.

Hulu will begin allowing political issue ads on its streaming platform, according to a statement that its parent company Disney provided to Axios.

The move comes after Democrats criticized Hulu for not accepting ads concerning hot-button issues such as abortion and gun control.

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that three Democratic groups attempted to purchase joint ads about abortion and guns with Hulu, an ABC affiliate in Philadelphia, and ESPN (all owned by Disney). Though the ads aired on ESPN and on the affiliate, they did not air on Hulu.

In a statement to the Post, the executive directors of the three committees decried the platform's "censorship of the truth," which they called "outrageous, offensive, and another step down a dangerous path for our country."

"Voters have the right to know the facts about MAGA Republicans' agenda on issues like abortion — and Hulu is doing a huge disservice to the American people by blocking voters from learning the truth about the GOP record or denying these issues from even being discussed," the statement said.

The Post noted that while the Communications Act of 1934 requires broadcast networks to provide politicians equal access to the airwaves, the rule does not apply to streaming services such as Hulu.

On Wednesday, however, Disney changed its tune, telling Axios it would begin allowing ads both for political candidates and those concerning political issues on Hulu, effective immediately.

"After a thorough review of ad policies across its linear networks and streaming platforms over the last few months, Disney is now aligning Hulu's political advertising policies to be consistent with the Company's general entertainment and sports cable networks and ESPN+," Disney said in its statement to Axios.

Axios reports that the change will place Hulu's ad guidelines in line with those at Disney's cable networks, like ESPN and FX, though ads will still be required to comply with "Disney's general ad standards," and the company will reserve the right "to ask clients for edits to ads or alternative creative that aligns with its standards."

Disney has been the subject of other political controversy in recent months due to a back-and-forth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis concerning the state's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Disney expressed opposition to the polarizing education law, which restricts mention of LGBTQ+ topics in schools, by saying in a statement March 28 the bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law."

"Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the Legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that," the Walt Disney Company said in its statement.