Hugh Jackman Explains Friendship with Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner: ‘We Don’t Talk Politics'

Hugh Jackman’s friendship with Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner goes way back.

At the New York premiere of the upcoming film The Front Runner — in which Jackman plays Colorado Sen. Gary Hart, the early favorite to win the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination, until a sex scandal derailed his campaign — the actor was asked about his connection to President Donald Trump‘s daughter and son-in-law.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

“I’ve known those guys for 15 years,” Jackman, 50, told Variety.

Jackman also hinted that talk of President Trump didn’t come up at his recent birthday party, which both Ivanka and her husband attended, according to Page Six.

“We don’t talk politics at birthday parties,” he added.

OWEN HOFFMANN/Patrick McMullan/Getty

RELATED: Hugh Jackman’s Wife Deborra-Lee Furness Reveals Gift She Got Actor for His 50th Birthday

Jackman, who publicly supported Hillary Clinton during the last presidential election, also encouraged all United States citizens to participate in the midterm elections.

“Vote! I’m an Ozzie, so I don’t get to vote, but if you can, you should vote,” he told Variety.

Hugh Jackman Splash News

Although Jackman has not spoken extensively about his relationship with the political couple, who are both senior advisers to the president, the actor called Ivanka a “lovely friend” in 2015.

“My lovely friend @IvankaTrump enjoying a special weekend with Jared,” he wrote in 2015 on Twitter, alongside a photo of Ivanka and what appeared to be her hotel room service order for a pot of Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee.

“Look what’s on the menu!” the Aussie actor added.

My lovely friend @IvankaTrump enjoying a special wkend with Jared. Look what's on the menu! @livelaughingman! pic.twitter.com/mVzxYQUnmC — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 15, 2015

In December 2011, Jackman and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were also on hand to support the opening of Ivanka’s N.Y.C. jewelry boutique.