Hugh Grant Asks Protestors to Blast Benny Hill Theme Song to Sabotage Boris Johnson TV Coverage: Watch

The circusy music blared outside Parliament amid widespread calls for the British prime minister to step down immediately, thus becoming the soundtrack of newscasts reporting on his scandals

English actor Hugh Grant took a jab at U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the politician announced his plans to resign following a series of scandals that launched him to infamy.

Bray accepted Grant's song request, blaring it on loud speakers, and within a short time live newscasts were covering Johnson's political drama to the soundtrack of circus music.

For weeks, Johnson, 58, has been facing escalating calls by U.K. citizens — and members of his own party and cabinet — to resign after a series of scandals tainted his premiership.

First, it was revealed that Johnson had hosted 16 social gatherings in Downing Street during a 20-month period of various levels of COVID-related lockdowns in England.

Then another scandal arose involving Conservative MP Chris Pincher, who was forced to resign as deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party after being suspended for allegedly groping two men at the prestigious Carlton Club in London's upscale Mayfair neighborhood. After Pincher's resignation, it emerged that Johnson had been warned about the MP's behavior before promoting him to government office.

Johnson long refused to give up his post, even as senior officials and dozens of staffers in his government resigned in protest this week. Finally, on Thursday morning, he announced that he would step down in the fall after a successor is chosen — something many are perceiving as a weak response, instead demanding an instant resignation.

As the Benny Hill theme song, officially called "Yakety Sax," played, locals danced in a nearby park, appearing to enjoy Grant's choice in music and find some levity in a divisive time for British politics.