Here's a state-by-state guide to what you'll need to know

How, When and Where to Vote in the November Election

The Nov. 3 election is still technically weeks away — but it has already gotten underway in most states across the country.

Voting rights activists, celebrities, politicians and more have urged the public throughout the 2020 campaign, which has been shadowed by a viral pandemic, that "making a plan" for how to cast a ballot is a key part of making sure your voice is counted.

Most states allow early voting options as well as the ability to vote by mail amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, the details differ in each state about registration deadlines, early voting periods and when you'll need to send in your mail-in ballot.

Listed alphabetically, here's PEOPLE's state-by-state guide to what you'll need to know while making a plan to vote in the November election — not just for president but for your state's various other offices as well.

Alabama

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 19 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 29 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can still apply for a mail-in ballot until Oct. 29 and it must be received by Nov. 3, so you may need to hand-deliver it to your local absentee election manager’s office.

Alaska

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 4 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID (utility bills or other government-issued documents with proof of address are also accepted, according to the state).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request an absentee (or “mail-in”) ballot until Oct. 23, according to the state. You must postmark your ballot by Nov. 3 in order for your vote to count. Request an absentee ballot here.

Arizona

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 15 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID, plus identification that shows proof of address (such as a utility bill). See a list of valid identification options here.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a ballot here until Oct. 23 and must turn it in by Election Day. Arizona recommends mailing your ballot in by Oct. 27 or dropping it off at a ballot box or a drop-off location, which you can locate here. (You can also request to join a permanent early voting list, which will have the state send you a mail-in ballot for every future election.)

Arkansas

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, but your ballot must be received by the county clerk by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. If you choose to hand-deliver your mail-in ballot, then you must do so by end of day on Nov. 2. Click here for more info from the state.

California

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? You can register in person through Nov. 3.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID is not required, but it’s recommended you bring one just in case.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, California has sent mail-in ballots to all voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election. You can mail your ballot back to the state up until Election Day on Nov. 3. Click here for more info about voting by mail in California.

Colorado

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 26, or you can register in person until 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 while voting in person.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, but all ballots must be received by your local county clerk by Nov. 3. Colorado recommends dropping off your mail-in ballot at a drop-off location or ballot box. Click here for more information from the state.

Connecticut

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 27. You can register online, via mail or in person.

Can I Vote Early? No, Connecticut does not offer early in-person voting.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If you’re a first-time voter, you must bring a form of ID that shows proof of address (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with your proof of residency).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. All ballots must be received by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., according to the state. You can drop off your ballot at a ballot box location or mail it in with enough time to arrive at your town clerk’s office by Nov. 3. Click here for more information.

Delaware

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 10 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? No, Delaware does not offer early in-person voting.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 30. Your ballot must be received by Nov. 3, whether you mail it back, drop it off at a ballot box or hand-deliver your ballot in person at a polling place. Click here for more information from the state.

District of Columbia

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? While the state’s Oct. 13 deadline for registration is advance has now passed, voters can register in person at their polling place on the day they cast a ballot.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting is open from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? First-time voters who have not proven residence will need to bring the proper documentation (such as a utility bill) and a valid ID is also encouraged.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. While the deadline to request a mail or absentee ballot has passed, all voters in the district were mailed a ballot in early October. The ballot must be sent or postmarked by Election Day to be counted.

Florida

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 6 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 1 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 24. Your ballot must be received by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m., whether you mail it back, drop it off at a ballot box or hand-deliver your ballot in person at a polling place. Click here for more information from the state.

Georgia

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 30. Your ballot must be received by Nov. 3 at 7 p.m., whether you mail it back, drop it off at a ballot box or hand-deliver your ballot in person at a polling place. Click here for more information from the state.

Hawaii

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, but first-time voters are encouraged to bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, Hawaii has sent mail-in ballots to all voters ahead of the Nov. 3 election. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. The state recommends mailing your ballot by Oct. 27. (Click here for more info about voting by mail in Hawaii.)

Idaho

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 9 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 23. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, whether you drop your ballot off in-person or mail it back to the state. Click here for more information on absentee mail-in ballots.

Illinois

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? You can register in person through Nov. 3.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 29. All ballots returned via mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and can be received up until Nov. 17. You can also return your ballot in-person via a local dropbox or at an election office. Click here for more information.

Indiana

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If you’re a first-time voter, the state asks you to bring proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 22. All ballots must be received by the state via mail or in-person by noon on Nov. 3. Click here for more information on voting by mail in Indiana.

Iowa

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 24. Click here to register online or in person.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 24. All ballots must be received in-person by Nov. 3. If you mail your ballot back, it must be postmarked by Nov. 2. Click here for more information on returning your ballot.

Kansas

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 13 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 27. All ballots must be received in-person by Nov. 3. If you mail your ballot back, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. Click here for more information on returning your ballot.

Kentucky

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, although the deadline has now passed to request a ballot. If you already have a ballot, it must be returned in-person by Nov. 3. If you mail your ballot back, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 6 at 6 p.m. Click here for more information on returning your ballot.

Louisiana

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 13 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 27 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a ballot through Oct. 30. Your ballot must be received by the state, via mail or hand-delivery by Nov. 2. Click here for more information on mail-in voting in Louisiana.

Maine

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? You can register in person through Nov. 3.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If you’re a first-time voter, the state asks you to bring proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a ballot through Oct. 29 here. Your ballot must be received by the state, via mail or hand-delivery, by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.

Maryland

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 13 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re a first-time voter. If so, the state asks you to bring a valid ID and proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a ballot through Oct. 20 here. You can drop off your ballot in person by Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. If mailing your ballot back, your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by 10 a.m. on Nov. 13. Click here for more info on mail-in voting in Maryland.

Massachusetts

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 24. You can register online or in-person.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a ballot through Oct. 28 here. The state recommends requesting your ballot by Oct. 20. You can return your ballot in-person by Nov. 3, or mail it back with a postmark by Nov. 3. All ballots must be received by the state by Nov. 6.

Michigan

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? You can register in person through Election Day.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Oct. 30 here. The state must receive your mail-in ballot by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, in-person or via the mail.

Minnesota

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? You can register to vote in person through Election Day.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Election Day, however you must return your ballot in-person by 3 p.m. on Nov. 3 or postmarked in the mail by Nov. 3. Click here for more information from the state.

Mississippi

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? No, Mississippi does not offer early voting.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through Election Day, however you must postmark your ballot in the mail by Nov. 3 and it must be received by Nov. 10. Click here for a step-by-step guide on how to vote via mail in Mississippi.

Montana

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? You can register in-person through Election Day.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot via mail until Nov. 2, however your ballot must be received by your local elections office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 so plan accordingly. Click here for more information.

Nebraska

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 23, but only in person. The state’s online registration period has closed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re a first-time voter then the state recommends you bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through 6 p.m. on Oct. 23. The state must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Click here for more information.

Nevada

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 29 online, or in-person through Election Day.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re a first-time voter then the state recommends you bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, Nevada has sent all registered voters a mail-in ballot. You can return your ballot in person by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 or postmark it in the mail by Nov. 3. If mailing, the state must receive your ballot by Nov. 10. Click here for more information.

New Hampshire

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 21 by mail, or in-person through Election Day.

Can I Vote Early? No, New Hampshire does not offer early voting.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If registering to vote, the state asks you to also bring a valid ID and proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address.)

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, there is no deadline to request a mail-in ballot, however the state must receive your ballot by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3, whether you’re returning it in person or via mail. Click here for more information.

New Jersey

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 13 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, New Jersey has sent mail-in ballots to all registered voters ahead of the election. You can return your ballot in person by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, or via mail as long as you postmark your ballot by Nov. 3 and it is received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 10. Click here for more information.

New Mexico

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 31, but only in person. Online registration has closed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 31 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot through 5 p.m. on Oct. 20. The state must receive your ballot by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, whether dropped off in person or returned via mail. Click here for more information.

New York

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 9 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 1 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot remotely until Oct. 27 or in person until Nov. 2. The state must receive your ballot by 9 p.m. on Nov. 3, if you’re dropping your ballot off in person. If mailing your ballot back in, you must postmark your ballot by Nov. 3 and the state must receive it by Nov. 10. Click here for more information.

North Carolina

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 9 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 31 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot in person or via mail by Oct. 27. If returning your ballot in person, you must do so by 5 p.m. on Nov. 3. If mailing your ballot in, you must postmark it by Nov. 3 and the state must receive it by 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. Click here for more information.

North Dakota

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? North Dakota does not require voter registration.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot until Election Day, however the ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 2, so plan accordingly. Click here for more information.

Ohio

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot until Oct. 31. Your returned ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the state by Nov. 13. You can also return your absentee ballot in person by 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Click here for more information.

Oklahoma

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 9 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting happens between Oct. 29 and Oct. 31 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot until 5 p.m. on Oct. 27. Oklahoma says it must receive mail-in ballots by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, so plan to mail ahead accordingly. Click here for more information.

Oregon

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 13 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Oregon votes entirely by mail, see more information below.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, Oregon votes entirely by mail and all registered voters are sent their ballots ahead of Election Day. Your ballot must be returned via mail or in person at a ballot dropbox by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Click here for more information.

Pennsylvania

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by?Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 19 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 27 at some polling places.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, you can request a mail-in ballot until oct. 27. Your ballot must be postmarked by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 and received by the state by Nov. 6. Click here for more information.

Rhode Island

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? While the state’s Oct. 4 deadline for registration is advance has now passed, voters can register at certain polling place son the day they cast a presidential ballot.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Nov. 2.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. While the deadline to request a mail ballot has passed, Rhode Island previously sent applications for absentee or mail ballots to all registered voters. The deadline to receive mail ballots is 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who did not receive a mail ballot and do not think they will be able to vote in person can also file an emergency request for a ballot. That application must be received by Nov. 2.

South Carolina

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? No, South Carolina does not offer early in-person voting. However, the state does offer in-person absentee voting, similar to early voting, in addition to absentee voting by mail.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. Absentee mail applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24 or submitted by an "authorized representative" no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. Mail ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

South Dakota

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 19 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? No, South Dakota does not offer early in-person voting. However, the state does offer in-person absentee voting, similar to early voting, in addition to absentee voting by mail.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. Applications for absentee or mail ballots were previously sent to all registered voters. New requests must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 2 and the completed ballot must be returned by Nov. 3, either by mail or dropped off in person.

Tennessee

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 29 though dates and locations vary by county.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, though Tennessee has particular requirements for who is eligible to request an absentee ballot. Applications must be received by Oct. 27 and the ballot must be returned by the end of business on Nov. 3.

Texas

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 5 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID>

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, though texas has particular requirements for who is eligible to request an absentee ballot. Applications must be received by Oct. 23 and the ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and returned by Nov. 4.

Utah

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 23 by mail, in-person or online. Voters can also register at the polls on Election Day if they bring two forms of valid ID.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 30.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID or two forms of acceptable ID, including a utility bill or Social Security card.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes, Utah conducts universal mail balloting and sends automatically sends a ballot to all registered voters. The ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 2 or dropped off in person by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Vermont

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Nov. 3 by mail, in-person or online, though voters are encouraged to register by Oct. 30 for efficiency.

Can I Vote Early? No, Vermont does not offer early in-person voting. However, the state does offer in-person absentee voting, similar to early voting, in addition to absentee voting by mail.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? ID is not required for registered voters unless this is the first time they are voting and they registered by mail.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. The state automatically mailed ballots to all registered voters. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by Nov. 2 and ballots must be returned to the town clerk by Nov. 2 or dropped off at a polling place on Nov. 3.

Virginia

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 15 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting lasts until Oct. 31.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. The deadline to request an absentee or mail ballot is Oct. 23 and the completed ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Washington

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Oct. 26 by mail, in-person or online. Voters can also register at the polls on Election Day.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting continues until Election Day.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID is useful if voting in person, not voting by mail (see below).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. The state automatically mailed ballots to all registered voters. Voters may contact their county officials for information on requesting a replacement ballot. Completed ballots must be returned in person on Nov. 3 or postmarked on Nov. 3.

West Virginia

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? Unfortunately, the state’s Oct. 13 deadline has now passed.

Can I Vote Early? Yes, early voting continues until Oct. 31.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. Absentee ballot requests must be received by Oct. 28 and postmarked by Nov. 3 or returned in person by Nov. 2. First-time voters who use absentee ballots will need to include a copy of valid ID.

Wisconsin

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? While the deadline for mail and online registration has passed, voters may register in person until Oct. 30.

Can I Vote Early? Wisconsin offers in-person absentee voting through Nov. 1, similar to early voting, in addition to absentee voting by mail.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. Absentee ballot requests for most voters must be received by Oct. 29 and completed ballots returned by Nov. 3.

Wyoming

When Do I Need to Register to Vote by? While the state’s Oct. 19 deadline for registration is advance has now passed, voters can register at their polling place on the day they cast a ballot.

Can I Vote Early? Wyoming offers in-person absentee voting until Election Day, similar to early voting, in addition to absentee voting by mail.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID is only required if the first-time voter previously registered by mail.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

Can I Still Vote by Mail? Yes. The ballot must be requested before Nov. 3 and received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.