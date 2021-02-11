How Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett Made History Arguing for Donald Trump's Impeachment

"I've learned throughout my life that preparation and truth can carry you far [and] can allow you to speak truth to power," she said before the Senate this week

Del. Stacey Plaskett is playing a notable role in the impeachment managers' case against former President Donald Trump at his Senate trial this week.

In the process, she is also making history among that select group of lawmakers as the first non-voting member of the House of Representatives to serve as an impeachment manager.

Plaskett, 54, represents the U.S. Virgin Islands in the House.

On Wednesday she introduced perhaps the most startling pieces of evidence to date in the House's case against the former president: previously unseen security footage that showed just how physically close the violent mob of Trump supporters came to congressional lawmakers and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump, 74, is on trial in the Senate for one charge of "incitement of insurrection" after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, in which five people died. He is the first president to ever be twice impeached.

House impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, are presenting their case over two days before Trump's attorneys respond.

On Wednesday and Thursday they laid out step-by-step Trump's behavior before, during and after the harrowing events at the Capitol last month, which widely played out on television and was captured by countless cellphone videos taken at the scene.

The "chilling" new evidence captured by security video, in Plaskett's words, was the most headline-grabbing moment from Trump's trial thus far.

"My guess is some minds may be changed," President Joe Biden said Thursday of the footage Plaskett introduced. (Only six of the 17 Republicans who would need to vote against Trump have so far signaled a willingness to do so. Others believe it is unconstitutional even to try him.)

Plaskett's presentation drew widespread attention on Wednesday and she was praised by some of her fellow impeachment managers.

"I've learned throughout my life that preparation and truth can carry you far [and] can allow you to speak truth to power," she said while arguing before the Senate.

Plaskett recounted Wednesday being raised in Brookyln public housing before later returning to her ancestral home of the Virgin Islands to be its delegate starting in 2014.

Before then, according to The Washington Post, Plaskett went to Georgetown University and later studied law under Raskin at American University. She was a Republican until 2008, having served in President George W. Bush's administration at the Justice Department.

The delegate was also the only elected Black woman in Senate chamber Wednesday, where she laid out the case against Trump.

"I recognize ... that I'm an example for them, for young women, young girls of color, and even for those who are not — because as other people who are not of color see our brilliance, our excellence, they recognize that there's so much we have to offer as well," she toldd NowThis last week.

Raskin praised Plaskett's excellence while introducing his former law student during Wednesday's hearing.

"This is a moment of special pride for me, because Rep. Plaskett is not only the first delegate ever to be on a team of impeachment managers in American history but she was also my law student," he said, letting out a smile as he spoke.