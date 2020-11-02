How to Vote on Election Day

The 2020 presidential race is finally coming to a close as voters throughout the country mail in their ballots and polls prepare to open bright and early on Tuesday.

The election is well underway in many states that have offered early voting options as well as the ability to vote by mail amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

However, thousands of polling places will still welcome voters who prefer to cast their ballots in-person on Tuesday. Details about what you'll need to bring to the polls, where to check your polling place and how to report voting issues differ in each state.

Listed alphabetically, here's PEOPLE's state-by-state guide to what you'll need to know to vote on Election Day — not just for president but for your state's various other offices as well.

Alabama

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call Alabama’s Official Election Center at 1-800-274-8683 or file an online complaint here.

Alaska

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID (utility bills or other government-issued documents with proof of address are also accepted, according to the state).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the Alaska Division of Elections office here.

Arizona

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID, plus identification that shows proof of address (such as a utility bill). See a list of valid identification options here.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Report issues by calling 602-542-8683, 1-877-THE VOTE or sending an email to the Arizona Elections office.

Arkansas

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners at (501) 682-1834, (800) 411-6996 or file an online complaint here.

California

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID is not required, but it’s recommended you bring one just in case.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Secretary of State's toll-free Voter Hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683) or fill out and mail a voter complaint form to the California Secretary of State’s office by following the directions here.

Colorado

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Secretary of State’s Voting and Elections office at 303-894-2200 or complete a voter complaint form here.

Connecticut

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If you’re a first-time voter, you must bring a form of ID that shows proof of address (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with your proof of residency).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463 or send an email to elections@ct.gov.

Delaware

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact your county’s election office here. Follow the directions to submit a formal voting complaint here.

District of Columbia

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? First-time voters who have not proven residence will need to bring the proper documentation (such as a utility bill) and a valid ID is also encouraged.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the District of Columbia Board of Elections office at 202-727-2525 or 1-866-DC-VOTES. To report voter interference like threats, intimidation or coercion, contact the Office of the Attorney General at (202) 442-9828 or email them at consumer.protection@dc.gov.

Florida

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact your Supervisor of Elections using the information here or file an Elections Fraud Complaint here.

Georgia

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Report problems to the Secretary of State’s office by calling 877-725-9797 or filling out this online form.

Hawaii

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, but first-time voters are encouraged to bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the Office of Elections here. Complaints of voter fraud must be filed in writing to the Office of Elections as well as notarized, signed, and sworn by the complaint filer. Click here for more information.

Idaho

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the three assistant U.S. attorneys overseeing any fraud and voting right complaints in Idaho by referencing the information here.

Illinois

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the Illinois State Board of Elections here. To report voter fraud, voter intimidation or other criminal violations, follow the directions to submit a formal complaint here.

Indiana

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If you’re a first-time voter, the state asks you to bring proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call Indiana’s voting hotline at 866-IN1-VOTE (866-461-8683). Find more information on reporting voting issues here.

Iowa

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call Iowa’s voting hotline at 1-888-SOS-VOTE or submit an online complaint form here.

Kansas

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact your county election officer. Find the information here.

Kentucky

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the State Board of Elections at (502) 573-7100 or the Attorney General’s Election Fraud Hotline at (800) 328-8683.

Louisiana

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Complaints can be directed to the state’s election fraud hotline at 1-800-722-5305.

Maine

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If you’re a first-time voter, the state asks you to bring proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Voters can submit questions and complaints to the Elections Division of the Secretary of State's Office by emailing them at cec.elections@maine.gov or calling 207-624-7650.

Maryland

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re a first-time voter. If so, the state asks you to bring a valid ID and proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address).

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Report any issues by calling the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-8683.

Massachusetts

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division at 1-800-462-VOTE (8683). Click here for more information.

Michigan

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the state’s Bureau of Elections here.

Minnesota

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State by calling 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or emailing them at elections.dept@state.mn.us. Click here for more information.

Mississippi

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Elections Answerline at 1-800-829-6786 or the Elections Fraud Hotline at 1-800-829-6786.

Montana

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Download and email a complaint to fairelections@mt.gov or call the Secretary of State’s elections staff at (406) 444-9608. Click here for more information.

Nebraska

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re a first-time voter then the state recommends you bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact your local election official by finding their information here.

Nevada

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re a first-time voter then the state recommends you bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? File a formal complaint with the Secretary of State by completing the Election Integrity Violation Report mailing it to the Elections Division office. Click here for more information.

New Hampshire

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID. If registering to vote, the state asks you to also bring a valid ID and proof of residency (such as a utility bill or other government-issued documents with proof of address.)

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Attorney General’s office at (603) 271-3658, 1-866-868-3703 or email the office at electionlaw@doj.nh.gov. Click here for more information.

New Jersey

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact your local county election official. Find their information here.

New Mexico

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Email the Bureau of Elections at sos.elections@state.nm.us. To submit a formal complaint, fill out this form and can turn it in to the Office of the New Mexico Secretary of State by mail, email or several other methods.

New York

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Report voting issues via the Attorney General’s Election Hotline.

North Carolina

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the State Board of Elections at (919) 814-0700 or email them at elections.sboe@ncsbe.gov . Click here for more information.

North Dakota

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Complete the election administrative complaint form, have it notarized and mailed to the office of the North Dakota Secretary of State.

Ohio

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Mail a complaint to the Ohio Elections Commission following the directions here.

Oklahoma

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact the Oklahoma State Election Board by calling 405-521-2391 or emailing the office.

Oregon

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division office at 503-986-1518 or 1-866-673-8683. You can also email the office at elections.sos@oregon.gov .

Pennsylvania

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? Nothing, unless you’re registering to vote for the first time, then you must bring a valid ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the voter hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or submit a formal complaint online here.

Rhode Island

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the elections information hotline at 2-1-1. You can also call the state Board of Elections at 401-222-2345 or email them at boe.elections@elections.ri.gov. Click here for more information.

South Carolina

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact your county elections office. Click here to find their contact information.

South Dakota

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Submit a complaint to the Department of Justice here.

Tennessee

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Contact your county election commission office or submit a formal complaint by following the instructions here.

Texas

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? File a voting complaint via mail or email to the office of the Texas Secretary of State by completing this form.

Utah

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID or two forms of acceptable ID, including a utility bill or Social Security card.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Submit a complaint to the Department of Justice here.

Vermont

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? ID is not required for registered voters unless this is the first time they are voting and they registered by mail.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Submit a complaint to the Department of Justice here.

Virginia

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? You have the option to submit either an informal or formal complaint (must be notarized and mailed) to Virginia’s Department of Elections. Click here for more information.

Washington

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID is useful if voting in person, not voting by mail.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the Secretary of State’s Elections Division Office at 800-448-4881 or file a submit a complaint to the office (must be notarized and mailed). Click here for more information.

West Virginia

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? Call the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office at 304-558-6000 or contact your county clerk’s office.

Wisconsin

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? You can submit general or accessibility concerns online (find the forms here) or submit a formal complaint to the state’s Elections Commission via mail or email (must be notarized).

Wyoming

Where Do I Check My Registration Status? Refer to the National Association of Secretaries of States' online tool or Vote.org's online form.

What Do I Need to Bring to the Polling Place? A valid photo ID is only required if the first-time voter previously registered by mail.

How Can I Find My Local Polling Place? Search here.

How Can I Report Voting Issues? You can call in complaints of election fraud and voting rights concerns to Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Gist, who will be handling these complaints for Wisconsin, while polls are open at (307) 332-8195.