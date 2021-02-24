A recent New York Times report highlights how the White House has worked to remove what they consider divisive Donald Trump-era language

Behind the Biden Administration's Push to Rebrand the Government After Trump: 'Words Matter'

When President Joe Biden took office last month, changes came not only in the tall stack of executive orders waiting on his desk in those initial weeks but also in how the new administration worded them.

A New York Times report Wednesday recaps the efforts the Biden administration has made to shift the federal government from language and word choices used during Donald Trump's administration.

Among the changes? The phrase "Climate Change" is back in use.

"I release you!" Melissa Schwartz, the Interior Department's communications director, reportedly wrote in a recent email to her staff, allowing them to again use the phrase, which had fallen out of favor under the former president, a noted skeptic of the scientific consensus on man-made climate change.

"The words we choose are critical and set the tone," Schwartz told the Times.

The newspaper reports that Biden officials have also encouraged staff to not use the term "illegal alien," which is often criticized by advocates as dehumanizing and which refers imprecisely to the underlying issues. (Migrants can enter or remain in countries illegally but are not themselves illegal.)

"The president has been clear to all of us — words matter, tone matters and civility matters," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told the Times. "And bringing the country together, getting back our seat at the global table means turning the page from the actions but also the divisive and far too often xenophobic language of the last administration."

Last week, children's author Aída Salazar, who immigrated as a young child with her parents to the U.S. from Mexico, told The Los Angeles Times: "We have to do everything we can to minimize the destructive nature of language in the politics that's been used against immigrants to criminalize them."

The goal of removing "destructive" language from the federal government's lexicon has been influencing similar changes across government websites and legal documents since hours after Biden, 78, became president.

Shortly after he and Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, took their oaths of office, the new administration began rewording and redesigning websites for federal agencies, as well as the White House, to reinforce the contrast of their priorities with the previous administration.

On the official White House website, NPR reported the Biden administration began asking for guests' preferred pronouns on sign-up sheets — in a gesture of LGBTQ inclusion — including the option to choose gender neutral pronouns like "they/them" and "Mx."

The administration also relaunched the White House's Spanish-language website, after the Trump administration had taken it down.

At press briefings, speakers like Biden and Psaki are now accompanied by sign language interpreters — something the White House under Trump refused to provide throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, despite lawsuits and public pleas from deaf advocates like actress Marleee Matlin.

Matlin told PEOPLE last year she thought it was "unfathomable" the Trump administration would actively ignore the deaf community's request for accurate translations, especially in the midst of the global health crisis.