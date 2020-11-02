How People Are Making It Easier to Vote, From Free Rides to Free Food at the Polls
A useful guide on how communities, corporations and caring citizens are working to help make your voting experience a positive one before and on Election Day (Nov. 3)
Election day is one day away and people are doing everything in their power to help get every single vote counted. More than 69 million votes have already been cast during early voting and there's still time to cast yours.
Need help getting to the polls? Want to help others cast their vote safely? Here's a comprehensive list of resources to use and share to ensure that every vote counts, because it does.
Hertz Is Giving a Free Extra Day for Car Rentals
This week, the car rental company announced it will give everyone one day free when they reserve a car for two days and pick up their cars on Nov. 2 or 3, 2020. All users need to do to snag the deal is to use the code 210350 when they make a reservation on Hertz.com. The deal may not be available at every location, and additional terms and conditions may apply, so make sure to check out the car rental company’s website for all the details.
Lyft and Uber Are Offering Free & Discounted Rides to the Polls
On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50 percent off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE. This offer will include their network of bikes and scooters in select cities. The promo code is valid on Nov. 3 between the hours of 4 a.m to 11 p.m. local time and is limited to one per user.
The NAACP is also partnering with Lyft to provide ride credit up to $25, if you use code NAACPVOTE2020.
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1323025131577499649%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kget.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fnaacp-partners-with-lyft-to-offer-free-rides-to-the-polls%2F
Uber's in-app poll-finding feature will help guide you to where you need to be, and you can get 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, via a credit worth up to $7 each trip. The offer also extends to bikes and scooters and is valid from 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 3 to 3 a.m. PT on Nov. 4. The discounts will be automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder. The offer applies in the U.S. only, but does not apply to California and Michigan.
Many towns and cities are also offering more localized options to help people get to their voting site for free or at discounted rates. For instance, DaBaby is teaming up with an organization to transport voters in North Carolina; Philadelphia will have a voter trolley and discounts on the city's bike shares; and Souls to the Polls in Milwaukee is focused on increasing Black voter turnout with free rideshares if they call. Often, these organizations will also partner with disability advocacy groups to help transport those who may have difficulty procuring their own transportation. Bottom line: search for your municipality or disability plus "free transportation to the polls" to see what your options are.
Feed the Polls Initiative Will Offer Free Food to People Waiting in Line on Nov. 3
The Feed the Polls initiative, a partnership between Migrant Kitchen, The Infatuation and Zagat, will offer free, healthy meals to people waiting in line at the polls. They aim to distribute and serve 50,000 meals at polling places across the country, particularly in communities where voter suppression and voter intimidation are issues. Each meal will cost up to $10 to make when all is said and done, so planners are seeking donations and volunteers to help pull off their goals.
RELATED: Why the 2020 Election Winner May Not Be Clear on Election Night (and Why the Delay Is Okay)
Pizza to the Polls Will Deliver Free Pizza to Polling Places with Long Lines
The nonpartisan nonprofit has already sent over 33,000 pizzas to 40 states and 1,261 polling places to keep people's blood sugar up in long polling lines. If you want to send pizza, you can report a polling place's address and donate money to help keep polling places a pleasant place to be and to keep voters fed.
Chefs For the Polls Will Serve Meals on Early Voting Days and Election Day
The World Central Kitchen and its partners will be stationed by polling locations around the country that have had historically long lines to help feed and alleviate the challenges the day may have. Check here to see which cities Chefs For the Polls will be in; you can donate money to provide nourishing meals here.
RELATED: Early Voting Records Are Being Shattered with More than 69 Million Ballots Cast: 'It Is Exciting!'
Resources to Report Voter Intimidation
If you see illegal voter intimidation (such as harassment, misrepresentation or the spreading of disinformation) happening at your voting location, or you experience it yourself, you can call a hotline to learn about your rights and report issues.
The American Civil Liberties Union has provided three options:
- The Election Protection Hotline: 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español)
- The U.S. Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline: 800-253-3931; TTY line 877-267-8971
- Local and state officials, including poll workers; your county clerk, elections commissioner, elections supervisor; or your state board of elections
Many organizations, including When We All Vote, are providing handy social media guides with numbers to call for information in multiple languages, as well as easy-to-understand information about your rights at the polls.
You can also report to NAACP's See Say 2020, where all submissions of voter suppression and election interference are being added and tracked in real time.
Join a Parade to the Polls
Advancement Project National Office, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the NAACP are working together to make sure voters will be entertained, nourished and educated during early voting. The Parade to the Polls stops will be made in Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin and feature parade trucks, musical talent, educational videos, surprise giveaways, food trucks and more.
Check here for times and addresses for the cities listed above.
RELATED: NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Votes from Space: 'It's Critical to Participate in Our Democracy'
Companies Unite to Give Employees Time Off to Vote
Time to Vote believes people "shouldn't have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting." The initiative is asking companies to give employees paid time off, or a day without meetings, in order to help foster a work culture shift that will increase voter participation. More than 700 companies have signed on, including Nike, Bank of America, Macy's and Gap, Inc. Check to see if your company is on the list, and vote with your wallet at companies that are encouraging and enabling their employees to vote.
Power the Polls Is Helping Recruit Poll Workers
The first-of-its-kind initiative is looking for poll workers to prevent staffing shortages that could result in the closure of polling places, to ensure all election technology function properly and efficiently and to help all voters navigate any issues while voting.
Old Navy announced that it has partnered with Power the Polls and the Civic Alliance to pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.
"Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” Nancy Green, Head of Old Navy, said in a statement.
Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts on Election Day
To encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote, the donut chain announced that it will be giving away free donuts on Election Day. Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme location will receive a complimentary original glazed donut — no purchase necessary. They will also be handing out "I Voted" stickers to whoever stops by.
More Food Deals and Freebies on Nov. 3
McDonald's will give you a (non-election-specific) free breakfast pastry through Nov. 9 with the purchase of a coffee through the app.
Poll worker perks: Chop't will give a free salad to poll workers who show their badge when they come in; Shake Shack will give a free burger to badged poll workers; Seamless and Chobani are offering up to $40 in Seamless credit to N.Y.C. poll workers at perksforpollworkers.com.
Chili's is offering $5 Presidente Margaritas through Election Day.
Boston Market will give a free slider from 9:00 p.m. until close, with no purchase necessary.