A useful guide on how communities, corporations and caring citizens are working to help make your voting experience a positive one before and on Election Day (Nov. 3)

How People Are Making It Easier to Vote, From Free Rides to Free Food at the Polls

Need help getting to the polls? Want to help others cast their vote safely? Here's a comprehensive list of resources to use and share to ensure that every vote counts, because it does.

Hertz Is Giving a Free Extra Day for Car Rentals

This week, the car rental company announced it will give everyone one day free when they reserve a car for two days and pick up their cars on Nov. 2 or 3, 2020. All users need to do to snag the deal is to use the code 210350 when they make a reservation on Hertz.com. The deal may not be available at every location, and additional terms and conditions may apply, so make sure to check out the car rental company’s website for all the details.

Lyft and Uber Are Offering Free & Discounted Rides to the Polls

On Election Day, Lyft is offering 50 percent off one ride up to $10 to any polling location or dropbox using the code 2020VOTE. This offer will include their network of bikes and scooters in select cities. The promo code is valid on Nov. 3 between the hours of 4 a.m to 11 p.m. local time and is limited to one per user.

The NAACP is also partnering with Lyft to provide ride credit up to $25, if you use code NAACPVOTE2020.

Uber's in-app poll-finding feature will help guide you to where you need to be, and you can get 50 percent off roundtrip rides to and from the polls, via a credit worth up to $7 each trip. The offer also extends to bikes and scooters and is valid from 12:01 a.m. PT on Nov. 3 to 3 a.m. PT on Nov. 4. The discounts will be automatically applied when you request your ride by using the polling finder. The offer applies in the U.S. only, but does not apply to California and Michigan.

Feed the Polls Initiative Will Offer Free Food to People Waiting in Line on Nov. 3

Pizza to the Polls Will Deliver Free Pizza to Polling Places with Long Lines

The nonpartisan nonprofit has already sent over 33,000 pizzas to 40 states and 1,261 polling places to keep people's blood sugar up in long polling lines. If you want to send pizza, you can report a polling place's address and donate money to help keep polling places a pleasant place to be and to keep voters fed.

Chefs For the Polls Will Serve Meals on Early Voting Days and Election Day

The World Central Kitchen and its partners will be stationed by polling locations around the country that have had historically long lines to help feed and alleviate the challenges the day may have. Check here to see which cities Chefs For the Polls will be in; you can donate money to provide nourishing meals here.

Resources to Report Voter Intimidation

If you see illegal voter intimidation (such as harassment, misrepresentation or the spreading of disinformation) happening at your voting location, or you experience it yourself, you can call a hotline to learn about your rights and report issues.

The American Civil Liberties Union has provided three options:

The Election Protection Hotline: 1-866-OUR-VOTE or 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español)

The U.S. Department of Justice Voting Rights Hotline: 800-253-3931; TTY line 877-267-8971

Local and state officials, including poll workers; your county clerk, elections commissioner, elections supervisor; or your state board of elections

Many organizations, including When We All Vote, are providing handy social media guides with numbers to call for information in multiple languages, as well as easy-to-understand information about your rights at the polls.

You can also report to NAACP's See Say 2020, where all submissions of voter suppression and election interference are being added and tracked in real time.

Join a Parade to the Polls

Advancement Project National Office, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the NAACP are working together to make sure voters will be entertained, nourished and educated during early voting. The Parade to the Polls stops will be made in Cleveland, Ohio, Detroit, Michigan, Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin and feature parade trucks, musical talent, educational videos, surprise giveaways, food trucks and more.

Check here for times and addresses for the cities listed above.

Companies Unite to Give Employees Time Off to Vote

Time to Vote believes people "shouldn't have to choose between earning a paycheck and voting." The initiative is asking companies to give employees paid time off, or a day without meetings, in order to help foster a work culture shift that will increase voter participation. More than 700 companies have signed on, including Nike, Bank of America, Macy's and Gap, Inc. Check to see if your company is on the list, and vote with your wallet at companies that are encouraging and enabling their employees to vote.

Power the Polls Is Helping Recruit Poll Workers

The first-of-its-kind initiative is looking for poll workers to prevent staffing shortages that could result in the closure of polling places, to ensure all election technology function properly and efficiently and to help all voters navigate any issues while voting.

Old Navy announced that it has partnered with Power the Polls and the Civic Alliance to pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.

"Every voice in this country matters and deserves to be heard at the polls, and if we at Old Navy can be even a small part of making that process more accessible to the communities we call home, we are on board,” Nancy Green, Head of Old Navy, said in a statement.

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Donuts on Election Day

To encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote, the donut chain announced that it will be giving away free donuts on Election Day. Anyone who visits a Krispy Kreme location will receive a complimentary original glazed donut — no purchase necessary. They will also be handing out "I Voted" stickers to whoever stops by.

More Food Deals and Freebies on Nov. 3

McDonald's will give you a (non-election-specific) free breakfast pastry through Nov. 9 with the purchase of a coffee through the app.

Poll worker perks: Chop't will give a free salad to poll workers who show their badge when they come in; Shake Shack will give a free burger to badged poll workers; Seamless and Chobani are offering up to $40 in Seamless credit to N.Y.C. poll workers at perksforpollworkers.com.

Chili's is offering $5 Presidente Margaritas through Election Day.