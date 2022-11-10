Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'

The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack

Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved.

People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side. They ask how we have managed to stay both married and unmiserable for 30 years now. I want to say, Yes, truly, it's a surprise to us, too, sometimes! And really, I'm not joking. We have our issues, of course, but I love the man, and he loves me, now, still, and seemingly forever.

Our love is not perfect, but it's real and we're committed to it. This particular certainty sits parked like a grand piano in the middle of every room we enter. We are, in many ways, very different people. He's a night owl who enjoys solitary pursuits. I'm an early bird who loves a crowded room. In my opinion, he spends too much time golfing. In his opinion, I watch too much lowbrow TV. But between us, there's a loving assuredness that's as simple as knowing the other person is there to stay, no matter what. This is what I think people pick up on in those photos: that tiny triumph we feel, knowing that neither one of us has walked away. We remain.

Our marriage is a place where we can each be thoroughly, comfortably, often annoyingly ourselves. For us, it's a solid certainty in a world where certainty seems hard to come by.

I tell this to my daughters now: You don't want to settle down with someone because you're looking for a breadwinner, or a caregiver, or a parent for your kids, or a rescue from your problems. The goal, instead, is to find someone who will do the work with you, not for you, contributing on all fronts and in all ways. When someone wants to play just one role, declaring anything like "I make the money, so don't expect me to change diapers," my advice would be to start running for the hills.

Partnership doesn't change who you are. Just as Barack hasn't changed much in the thirty-three years since we met, neither have I. The change is in what's between us, the million small adjustments, compromises, and sacrifices we've each made in order to accommodate the close presence of the other. Whatever seed of mutual curiosity got planted in the moment we met and started to talk, that's the thing we have grown over time into certainty. That's the ongoing miracle, the conversation still under way, the home in which we live.

