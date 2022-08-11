How Flying the American Flag Upside Down Became a Bipartisan Act of Rebellion

Hanging the stars and stripes upside down is seen as a symbol of a nation in distress — and it's increasingly being used by those on both sides of the political aisle

By
Published on August 11, 2022 08:52 AM
An upside down American flag during Scotus protest. Protestors gather after SCOTUS over turned Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of protesters took to the street to protest against he Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion.
An upside down American flag during Scotus protest. Protestors gather after SCOTUS over turned Roe v. Wade. Hundreds of protesters took to the street to protest against he Court's decision in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health case overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case, removing a federal right to an abortion. Photo: Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

According to the U.S. Flag Code, flying the American flag upside down is only meant to be done "as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property." But lately, hanging the stars and stripes upside down is seen more of a symbol — a symbol increasingly used by those on both sides of the political aisle.

Progressive activists have used the symbol in recent months, particularly in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

In more recent days — amid fury over the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday — it's become a symbol used by the former president's most loyal allies.

Earlier this week, controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted an upside-down American flag with no words, sandwiched by posts comparing the "rogue" United States to a communist country and calling to "DEFUND THE FBI!"

Greene's use of the upside-down flag is one of a string of instances in which pro-Trump Republicans have described the country in decidedly un-American terms.

Phrases like "banana republic" and "tyranny" have been used to characterize the state of the U.S. following news that the FBI executed of a federal search warrant at Trump's home.

Talk of a looming "civil war" has also cropped up on Trump message boards (and by Greene herself, who took to Twitter to say she was "leaning into" talk of a "civil war" within the Republican Party and hinted that present-day events reflect a country at war with itself).

"I've talked a lot about the civil war in the GOP and I lean into it because America needs fearless & effective Republicans to finally put America First," Greene wrote on Tuesday. "Last night's tyrannical FBI raid at [Mar-a-Lago] is unifying us in ways I haven't seen. In January, we take on the enemy within."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

The use of an upside-down flag to protest the search of Mar-a-Lago is particularly interesting for a staunch ally of Trump, considering the former president has cast himself as something of a protector of the stars and stripes.

He's been previously photographed theatrically embracing and kissing American flags at events, and previously tweeted that those who burn the flag should have their citizenship revoked or spend time in jail.

With both sides currently embracing a rotation of the flag in times of frustration, upside-down U.S. flags will require some context clues to determine the message they're sending. But whether it's expressing fear that human rights are being stripped away, or expressing distrust in a governmental process, it's safe to assume that some form of distress is involved.

Related Articles
Trump supporters at Mar-A-Lago
Violent Rhetoric, Talk of Civil War Intensify in Extremist Circles Following FBI's Lawful Search of Mar-a-Lago
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
Unpacking the Far-Right Terminology Aiming to Discredit the Federal Investigation into Donald Trump
U.S. Capitol
The U.S. Lawmakers Who Have Received the Most Funding from the NRA
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Gail Simmons just became a U.S. citizen
Celebrities Who Became U.S. Citizens
State of the Union
President Joe Biden Delivers His First State of the Union Speech: 'We're Finally Together Again'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (left) and Rep. Nancy Mace
Rep. Nancy Mace Is Feuding with Fellow Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: 'Bless Her F—ing Heart'
Gabrielle Petito
A Complete Timeline of the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Case, from 'Van Life' Journey to Notebook Confession
capitol coup
The Capitol Riots, 1 Year Later: Witnesses Remember the Nightmare — and What Comes Next
capitol coup
What to Know About the Right-Wing 'Justice for J6' Rally — and Why Some People Are Concerned
Joe Biden
Biden Speaks After U.S. Withdrawal from Afghanistan and Taliban Takeover: 'Gut-wrenching' but 'Cold Reality'
Alexander Nosachenko, a Ukrainian businessman who has trained as a sniper and joined the resistance
Businessman Dad-of-2 Trained as a Sniper to Defend Ukraine — Now He Talks Life in the Resistance
trump
Donald Trump Is 'Still the King': Journalists on Interviewing the Former President at Mar-a-Lago
Ukraine voices gallery
'Like a Bad Dream': Stories of Life Inside Ukraine amid the Russian Invasion
Dustin Stockton, Jennifer Lynn Lawrence
Couple Dubbed MAGA's 'Bonnie and Clyde' Denounce Violence and Trump's Disloyalty Before Jan. 6 Testimony
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In New York City
Donald Trump Is Elected 45th President of the United States in Stunning Upset