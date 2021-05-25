Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I am honored to be the first male spouse of an American president or vice president," Emhoff said in January. "But I'll always remember generations of women have served in this role before me"

Zooms with Family and Texts with Chasten Buttigieg: How Doug Emhoff Is Adjusting as the 1st Second Gentleman

As the first man to ever hold the title of second gentleman, Doug Emhoff is making history — which also means making it up as he goes along.

A new profile in Politico delves into the ways Vice President Kamala Harris' 56-year-old husband is navigating his life in the public eye, from taking unannounced visits to local bookstores to seeking advice from other political spouses.

For example, during a recent outing to Old Fox Books & Coffeehouse in Annapolis, Maryland, Emhoff asked about a specific book: Seth Rogen's new autobiography, Yearbook.

Alas, the memoir wasn't in stock and Emhoff left instead with the bookstore owner's pick: Seven Kinds of People You Find in Bookshops.

Meanwhile a recent rebranding by the White House has reflected a more serious public-facing tone, tweaking Emhoff's first name in official releases from "Doug" to "Douglas."

"I am honored to be the first male spouse of an American president or vice president," he wrote on Twitter in January. "But I'll always remember generations of women have served in this role before me—often without much accolade or acknowledgment. It's their legacy of progress I will build on as Second Gentleman."

According to Politico, before Harris took office, Emhoff spoke to another political spouse — incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — for her advice and frequently exchanges texts with Chasten Buttigieg, husband to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Emhoff and Chasten chat about everything from the shows they're binging on Netflix to their respective platforms.

"There's still got to be that holy s--- cloud, hovering over them. Like, 'Wow, we're really doing this.' And he has to figure out how to build a platform, an office, a team and then also, like, make sure he's being really supportive," Chasten told Politico. "But he seems very peppy, like he really wants to like 'go, go, go, go, go' and that comes with a lot of concern for getting the moment right."

Emhoff also works to maintain normalcy by holding "scheduled Zoom calls on a regular basis with his family" and making visits to "see D.C. on the weekends with friends," Politico reports.

Prior to his move the Washington, D.C., Emhoff was a well-known entertainment attorney in Los Angeles. But he left his firm ahead of the inauguration and, in December, he announced he was joining Georgetown University Law Center to teach a course for the spring semester titled "Entertainment Law Disputes."

As he explained in a recent conversation with actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni — filmed as part of the 2021 Makers Conference — Emhoff's comfort with work as second gentleman hinges largely on his own confidence.