How Donald and Melania Trump Plan to Spend Their Wedding Anniversary
It's been 17 years since Donald and Melania Trump married at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, with Hillary and Bill Clinton, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and Kathie Lee Gifford in attendance. ("It was quick but beautiful and perfect," Simon Cowell, another guest, told PEOPLE at the time. "I give it a nine.")
A lot has changed for the Trumps since their Jan. 22, 2005, nuptials, as the reality TV host-turned-former president and former first lady mark their wedding anniversary on Saturday with a low-profile weekend at home in Florida, sources say.
It's at their Mar-a-Lago Club that they have built much of their post-White House Lives, even as President Trump continues to dash off baseless claims of election fraud and play kingmaker in Republican politics, where he is still widely popular.
The family is also the subject of various investigations, though they deny wrongdoing and say they're being targeted.
"Both are very happy to be in Palm Beach," a social source says of the Trumps. "Mar-a-Lago is their home and they could not be happier about that," this source says. "They do not miss New York."
"Donald plays golf regularly with political guys who fly down as well as with social friends from his club, and Melania keeps busy with her family, the spa at Mar-a-Lago and her own business and philanthropic interests," the source says.
Another source close to them says that "they will be spending the weekend at their home" and that the former first lady, 51, who largely avoided the public in the first year after leaving Washington, D.C., "is working on some exciting projects."
Among them: an auction of NFTs, art and clothing as well as more work with children. ("A portion of the proceeds will support children from the foster care community," Mrs. Trump's office has said of the auction.)
"Melania has her own fashionable interests and wants to do something with them to make money," another source tells PEOPLE, adding, "While Melania is a quiet and low-key person, she definitely has her own attitude and does pretty much what she wants — even if others don't get it."
For the past few months the former first couple have been enjoying their lives at Mar-a-Lago. They often see friends for dinner at the club — and are expected to dine together for their anniversary — but mostly do their own thing and spend little time together.
"Melania appears vibrant, happy and confident, and seems to have found her own interests away from the spotlight," the social source says.
She and the former president, 75, have a livable relationship and get along as well as can be expected for two such different personalities at different stages of their lives.
"She makes an appearance with Donald for certain dinners, but spends much of her time with her own family," the source says. "This is a way of life for her and she likes it, especially in Palm Beach."
The couple have renovated and expanded their living quarters at Mar-a-Lago so there is enough room for each to be comfortable.
Mrs. Trump keeps largely to herself in the seclusion of the private club; her "inner circle consists mainly of her sister and her parents," a source says. She is also very involved with 15-year-old son Barron's private schooling nearby.
As one source says: "She knows what Donald wants from her, but the rest of her life is dictated by her own interests. Each has come to respect what the other wants and needs."
Other matters also hang in the air: A source says that, although President Trump hasn't been charged with a crime, he is worried about a court filing from New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The document, recently made public, lists some of the evidence investigators have gathered claiming the Trump Organization used "fraudulent or misleading valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax savings." (A Trump spokeswoman says James is politically motivated.)
"Don't think he is not worried because he is," a political source tells PEOPLE.
"Publicly, he claims his innocence, but he is hard at work with his lawyers to use every possible device to kill this and discredit the investigation," the source says. "That is his specialty. He wants it to go away."
