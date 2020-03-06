Hillary Clinton on How 'Sensitive' Husband Bill Clinton Comforted Her After 2016 Election Loss

Hillary Clinton leans on her husband during bad days.

On Thursday, the former first lady, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee, 72, made her first-ever visit to Watch What Happens Live where she opened up to host Andy Cohen about her career and the political climate today.

Speaking about the fallout of her surprising loss to now-President Donald Trump during the 2016 election, Clinton said her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was right there to help her through that period and continues to support her amid low points.

“He is so romantic and so sensitive that I will come home sometimes and he’ll have flowers for me because he knows I’ve had a bad day,” she told Cohen. “He’s really so thoughtful.”

Mrs. Clinton — whose life and career is chronicled in Hillary, a new four-part documentary on Hulu which premiered Friday — added that President Clinton, 73, knew how to be there for her after her presidential campaign.

“Lost of times, I was just so devastated. I would just lie down, he’d lie down next to me and just hold my hand,” said Mrs. Clinton. “He was so great.”

RELATED: Bill Clinton Tells All About Monica Lewinsky in Hillary Doc — ‘the Most Stupid Thing I Could Possibly Do’

Image zoom From left: Hillary and Bill Clinton in January 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty

In September 2017, about 10 months removed from the fateful election, the former first lady told PEOPLE about her “liberating” life afterward — and how her husband was a beacon of reassurance for her.

“Bill is my partner in life,” she said at the time. “Over this last year, we’ve spent long hours walking the trails behind our house, talking about things I wished I’d done differently in the election. He’s listened to me vent. We’ve shared a lot of quiet moments too.”

She added: “The time we’ve spent just being together has made me more grateful than ever for a husband who is good company in happy times and sad.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Hillary Clinton Brian Ach/Getty

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Isn’t Ruling Out Running for V.P. but Says She’s ‘Just Not Thinking About That’

In the new documentary about her life, the Clintons get candid about President Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, his affair with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky and how they preserved their marriage, among other topics.

In the wake of that decades-old scandal, Mrs. Clinton recently said it was the “gutsiest” move she ever made to stay with her husband.

“I think the gutsiest thing I’ve ever done, well, personally, [is] make the decision to stay in my marriage,” she said on Good Morning America in October.

Hillary is streaming now on Hulu.