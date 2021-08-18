David Rohde and Tahir Luddin, along with their driver, were taken by the Taliban in November 2008 and held for more than seven months before getting away

He Once Helped Another Taliban Hostage Escape — and Is Now in Need of Rescue Himself

Once kidnapped by Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, New Yorker writer David Rohde is now seeking to rescue the family of the man who helped save him: Tahir Luddin, an Afghan journalist who was also captured some 12 years ago.

Rohde and Luddin — along with an Afghan driver named Asad Mangal — were taken by the Taliban in November 2008 after Rohde, who was working on a book, was invited to an interview outside Kabul. The men were eventually moved to a remote tribal area in Pakistan, where they were held together for more than seven months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rohde and Tahir escaped after seven months and 10 days, fleeing to a military base while their guards slept (the driver, Asad, got out on his own later).

Rohde writes in The New Yorker that Tahir and Asad both moved to America after the ordeal, with Tahir becoming an Uber driver and eventually an Amazon delivery driver and living with other immigrant men while he sent most of his earnings back to his family in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital.

Eventually Tahir became a U.S. citizen and, in 2017, he brought his five eldest children to over to live with him.

According to Rohde, this March he returned to Afghanistan in an attempt to bring the rest of his family back with him to America and sent an email to Rohde to tell him the news.

Rohde writes that he was relieved, noting in The New Yorker that just days prior to receiving Tahir's message, President Joe Biden had announced that all U.S. troops would be exiting Afghanistan by Sept. 11.

"For years, Tahir had hoped for a peace deal in Afghanistan," Rohde writes. "Now he was focussed on safely getting his loved ones out of the country. I assumed that Tahir, as an American citizen, would be able to secure visas for his wife and remaining children, the youngest of whom is four."

In June, Tahir returned to the U.S., "frustrated and out of money" due to the ongoing visa process, Rohde writes: "In the wake of Biden's announcement about the American withdrawal, thousands of Afghans had applied for visas, and Tahir's applications for his wife and children were somewhere in the queue. A covid outbreak in the U.S. Embassy further slowed the process."

By Aug. 12, the situation in Afghanistan was unraveling.

As the Taliban began taking over the country's key cities, the Afghan president fled and thousands of people rushed to try and catch evacuation flights out of the country, leading to panic at the airport earlier this week. So far only some have been able to leave Kabul.

Now, the Taliban — the militant group who emerged in the mid-'90s and controlled the country prior to the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 — is in charge.

According to Rohde, amid the turmoil, Tahir began calling his family in Kabul, frantic as he learned the Taliban were "patrolling the streets outside their home."

"He decided that it was best for them to stay inside," Rohde writes.

Four days later, Tahir called Rohde, confiding that he had heard the Taliban were searching homes in Kabul, looking for Afghans who had previously worked with Americans.

The Taliban, newly empowered, is insisting they are a more moderate force, recently promising peace and women's rights. But Afghans and national security experts alike are doubtful of the those assurances. The Islamist group had once ruled brutally, carrying out public executions, barring the general population from listening to music and banning girls from attending school.

As many as 15,000 Americans remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover, NBC News and The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Despite bureaucratic and military obstacles that have fueled widespread criticism of the White House, officials say they are working "hour by hour" to get people of harm's way.

"The Taliban have informed us that they are prepared to provide the safe passage of civilians to the airport, and we intend to hold them to that commitment," Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters in a White House briefing Tuesday. "We are getting people through the gate, we are getting them lined up, and we are getting them on planes, but this is an hour-by-hour issue."

U.S. officials said Monday it was also working to re-home tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who are candidates for Special Immigrant Visas, though the specifics of that undertaking — such as when and how they will leave Kabul — remain unclear.

On Wednesday, State Department Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman said in a briefing that the government was working to get all of those who are "vulnerable to Taliban reprisals," including those who have previously worked for the U.S. government, "out of the country as quickly and as safely as possible."

Gen. Mark Milley said in the Pentagon's own Wednesday briefing that they were "still working on the procedures" to get non-U.S. passport holders out of the region.

But Milley said the military was focused on securing the airfield in Kabul rather than the broader area outside of it, where the Taliban reigns and travelers would have to find their own safe passage.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday advised American citizens that the government could not be ensure their safety to the airport and that space on evacuation flights will only be available "on a first come, first serve basis."

Tahir, for one, is not convinced that his family is safe in Kabul — or that America will help to get them out, Rohde writes.