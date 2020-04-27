House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden for President as the 2020 Election Draws Closer

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty; Larry French/Getty

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president in a video message Monday, as the Democratic Party looks to rally around its likely presidential nominee in the race against President Donald Trump.

“He will be an extraordinary president,” Pelosi, 80, said of Biden. “He knows how to get the job done.”

Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee earlier this month after Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race following a series of double-digit primary losses that also saw Biden’s campaign make a dramatic comeback.

The 77-year-old, like many, has been confined to his home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as states across the country issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the illness — halting much of daily life, including the 2020 presidential campaign.

In her endorsement, Pelosi called Biden a “voice of reason” and said he has a “clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” as the U.S. navigates the global outbreak.

Biden, Pelosi and other Democrats have led criticism of Trump’s pandemic leadership as uncoordinated and behind-the-curve, while Trump has boasted of doing the best he can in a situation he says no one could have seen coming (despite many warnings).

His administration has faced intense scrutiny for the botched national rollout of coronavirus testing kits and for his spats with governors and mixed messaging over strategy — including previously downplaying the virus’ seriousness and musing about untested medical treatments.

“I don’t want to create havoc and shock and everything else,” Trump, 73, said earlier this month.

Last Thursday, he faced widespread backlash after he floated the suggestion that people may be able to inject fatal disinfectants to rid themselves of the coronavirus. Doctors and manufacturers denounced the suggestion as “dangerous,” while politicians — including some Republicans — scoffed at his remarks.

“I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head, it does send a wrong message,” Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.

Pelosi’s support of Biden came with little surprise, given she’s one of the most prominent voices in the Democratic Party and frequently spars with the president, leading his impeachment over his Ukraine scandal and ripping up Trump’s State of the Union address as soon as he finished reading it in February.

“There’s a Boy Scout saying: ‘Proper preparation prevents poor performance,’ ” Pelosi told MSNBC last week. “That’s exactly where the president gets an ‘F.’ He was not properly prepared — not with the truth, with the facts, or the admission of what was happening in our country.”

Image zoom President Donald Trump (left) skips a handshake from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the State of the Union address on Feb. 4 OLIVIER DOULIERY/Getty Images

Image zoom From left: former Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tasos Katopodis/Getty

The presidential election is about six months away, but concern about the coronavirus pandemic — which has forced most people indoors — has spurred a number of questions about how voting will play out on Nov. 3.

The New York Times reported that 16 states postponed their primary contests in the wake of the virus before New York canceled the vote on Monday, citing the fact that Biden was the only remaining candidate.

At the same time, NPR reports some states are making a push for more mail-in voting to avoid in-person interaction and ensure voting is safely conducted.

Trump has blasted mail-in voting as a “cheat” and argued, without evidence, that it opens up elections to voter fraud — despite his own use of mail-in voting to cast a vote in the Florida primary last month.

More than 50,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S., according to the Times. There have been at least 977,000 confirmed cases of the virus across the country.

The Democratic Party chairman, Tom Perez, said last week that the party leadership was still hoping to host an in-person national convention in Milwaukee on Aug. 17 — having already pushed back the convention by a month.

“At the same time, we do not put our public health heads in the sand,” Perez told reporters last week, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “We don’t do that right now. We won’t do that in the run-up.”

