House Leader Vows to 'Sit Down and Talk' to George Santos as Dems Ask Ethics Committee to Investigate Lies

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise told reporters Tuesday that Republican leaders would have a chat with Rep. Santos in the midst of several investigations into the new lawmaker

By
Published on January 10, 2023 04:48 PM
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) speaks at a press conference following their weekly caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the press conference the Republican House Members spoke about U.S. President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and the President's recent trip to the Middle East,
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

The controversy surrounding New York Rep. George Santos continued during his first full week in Congress. As Democrats are urging the House Ethics Committee to formally investigate Santos for fabricating significant portions of his past, Majority Leader Steve Scalise says that the House GOP has its own plan.

"This is something that's being handled internally," Scalise told reporters, ABC News reports. "Obviously, there were concerns about what we had heard and so we're gonna have to sit down and talk to him about it. And that's something that we're going to deal with. Just like there's a lot of other things we're going to deal with."

Scalise's comments came the same day that Santos' fellow New York Reps. Daniel Goldman and Ritchie Torres — both Democrats — filed an official complaint with the House Committee on Ethics, calling for them to launch an investigation into Santos.

"George Santos, by his own admission, is an outright fraud. The House has an obligation to police itself and maintain the integrity of the institution," Goldman said in a tweet announcing the complaint.

Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos. Alejandra Villa Loarca/Newsday RM via Getty

Santos, who was sworn in to office last week, has been courting controversy for the past several weeks, after a bombshell New York Times report alleged that much of his biography could not be substantiated.

Following the report, Santos himself admitted that he had "embellished" some portions of his resume, such as working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as he previously asserted. Santos also revealed that he had lied about his education, noting that he did not attend Baruch College or New York University, as he earlier claimed.

"I didn't graduate from any institution of higher learning," he told the New York Post. "I'm embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that ... we do stupid things in life."

But many questions about Santos' background remain, including those about his finances. Late last month, outlets including The New York Times and CBS News reported that Santos was under federal investigation regarding his financial disclosures.

In 2020, when Santos launched his first run for the House, he stated in a financial disclosure that he had no assets and no earned income. But by the time he launched his second run for the House in 2022, his financial situation had changed, with Federal Election Commission filings showing he lent at least $580,000 to his campaign, and $27,000 to his political action committee.

The news of the federal investigation into Santos' finances came just hours after the Nassau County District Attorney's Office in New York announced Wednesday that it, too, is investigating the incoming lawmaker.

The complaint filed by Reps. Goldman and Torres seeks an investigation into whether Santos broke the law by leaving some details out of his financial disclosures, The New York Times reports.

A separate complaint — filed Monday by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center — argues that "unknown individuals or corporations may have illegally funneled money" into the Santos campaign, and alleges that the lawmaker lied "about how his campaign raised and spent money" in addition to lying about "virtually every aspect of his life."

