House GOP Finally Deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' Tweet After Kanye West's Latest Antisemitic Tirade

The House Judiciary GOP's official Twitter account has removed an October tweet embracing Kanye West after the rapper and actor made additional antisemitic comments on Thursday

By People Staff
Published on December 1, 2022 04:47 PM
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Kanye West. Photo: Rindoff/Dufour/Getty

Nearly two months after it posted a tweet that read, simply, "Kanye. Elon. Trump.," the House Judiciary GOP's official Twitter account has removed the message — a move that came as Kanye West made antisemitic comments once again, this time during an appearance on the alt-right web show InfoWars.

The tweet — posted on Oct. 6 — was first published as a seeming embrace of West, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, all of whom have recently endorsed Republican politics despite earlier voting for or supporting Democrats.

West, 45, has been mired in controversy for more than a month due to several antisemitic remarks, including a tweet in which he said he wanted to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." Following that comment, dozens of companies — including Adidas — cut ties with the rapper and fashion designer.

The House GOP committee, however, kept up its tweet embracing him, only deleting it after West appeared on InfoWars Thursday afternoon. During the appearance, he praised Adolf Hitler and said Nazis "did good things too; we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."

The comments came after far-right InfoWars host Alex Jones said the rapper didn't "deserve to be demonized," adding: "You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi."

"Well, I see good things about Hitler also," West, wearing a mask that covered his entire face, responded. "I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

At one point West also bizarrely — and falsely — claimed that Hitler, who was born two years after the first patent for a microphone was ever filed, had "invented the microphone."

In another moment as Jones sent the show to commercial break, the host could be heard telling West he had a "Hitler fetish," to which West responded, "I like Hitler."

Elsewhere in the interview, West pulled out both an insect net and a bottle of the chocolate drink Yoo-hoo, appearing to draw a comparison between the objects and Israel's former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Affecting a high-pitched voice as a sort of imitation of Netanyahu, West brandished the net and said, "We have to control the history books. We have to control the banks. And we have to go and kill people."

Even Jones — a conspiracy theorist who has made racist, sexist and patently false comments on his show — told West he disagreed when the rapper said, "I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis."

"[Hitler] had a really cool outfit and stuff," West added in the interview, before going on to dispute that Hitler killed six million Jews in the Holocaust. (Hitler murdered approximately six million European Jews and at least five million prisoners of war.)

"I think Hitler did target and kill some people," Jones replied.

In addition to his public display of antisemitism, West has also made headlines in recent weeks for allegedly exhibiting bullying and inappropriate behavior to former staff members at Adidas.

But although he's seen his ties to the business world severed, West had the ear of former President Trump as recently as last week.

Last Tuesday, West dined at Trump's private, members-only Mar-a-Lago club with the former president and Nick Fuentes, a 24-year-old livestreamer who has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the U.S. Justice Department. Fuentes made headlines in 2017 for attending the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In February 2020, his YouTube channel was permanently suspended for violating the company's hate speech policy. He has since continued to spread Holocaust denialist and antisemitic views.

Trump has issued a number of statements following that meal, claiming that he did not know who Fuentes was, adding he "had no idea what his views were, and they weren't expressed at the table in our very quick dinner, or it wouldn't have been accepted."

The GOP, meanwhile, has remained largely silent on Trump's dinner with West and Fuentes, with only a handful of members speaking out against the former president.

Fuentes joined West for his appearance on InfoWars Thursday.

