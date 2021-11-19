House Approves Biden's $2 Trillion Spending Package After Rep. Kevin McCarthy Delays Vote with 8-Hour Speech

The president thanked lawmakers for voting to "create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give working people and the middle class a fighting chance." McCarthy called it "the single most reckless and irresponsible spending bill in our nation's history"

The House approved legislation to enact President Joe Biden's robust domestic agenda on Friday during a narrow vote that Republicans unanimously opposed.

The Build Back Better Act includes $2 trillion in spending over a decade to combat climate change, provide universal pre-Kindergarten, lower health care costs, overhaul the country's immigration system, promote affordable housing, shore up America's social safety net and more.

In a statement, Biden called the passage of the act "another giant step forward in carrying out my economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give working people and the middle class a fighting chance."

He also thanked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House leadership and every member who voted in favor of the bill, which he said, "puts us on the path to build our economy back better than before by rebuilding the backbone of America: working people and the middle class."

But not a single Republican supported the act. One Democrat, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, also voted against it.

The legislation now faces a tough process in the Senate, where the Democrats' majority is razor thin and Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have expressed their reluctance to vote in favor of the bill due to its price and the scope of its policies. Still, it's another win for Democrats — for now, at least — while they continue to tout another success with the passage of Biden's infrastructure bill earlier this month.

With a vote of 220 to 213, the Build Back Better Act passed Friday with some applause after a long delay overnight thanks to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who gave a speech that lasted more than eight hours.

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the State Dinning Room at the White House on November 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Credit: Samuel Corum/Getty

McCarthy began speaking on the House floor just after 8:30 p.m. in an effort to stall — but not derail — the vote. He lasted eight hours and thirty-two minutes, wrapping up after 5 a.m. and breaking a record which had been held by Pelosi since 2018.

Pelosi was no longer present in the House chamber when McCarthy said, "With that, Madam Speaker, I yield back" early Friday morning. She'd released Democrat members around midnight and pushed back the vote.

"Personally, I didn't think I could go this long," Mr. McCarthy said toward the end of his speech, which a New York Times writer called "circuitous, rambling." Among the topics covered in his monologue were China, the coronavirus, inflation and high gas prices, border security, crime, Elon Musk, Afghanistan, the World War II and, of course, the Build Back Better Act and its cost.

Kevin McCarty Credit: AP/Shutterstock

"Never in American history has so much been spent at one time," McCarthy said. "This is the single most reckless and irresponsible spending bill in our nation's history."

While he spoke, an aide unwrapped peppermint candies, handing them to McCarthy one by one, according to the Times.

At one point he quoted another member of Congress, saying, "No one elected Joe Biden to be FDR," referring to President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his New Deal programs.