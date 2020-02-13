Longtime Trump Aide Hope Hicks Is Coming Back to the White House to Work with Jared Kushner

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump longest-serving aides until she resigned from the White House in 2018, is set to return to the administration in a few weeks, PEOPLE confirms.

Hicks had served as the White House communications director but will not be coming back to the press team. Instead she will be working with Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and a senior adviser.

Hicks’ official title will be counselor to the president and senior adviser, reporting into Kushner’s team.

An official start date has not been set, though she is expected to begin at the White House again in early March. (The New York Times first reported the news.)

“I have worked with Hope for almost six years and can say without hesitation she is one of the most talented and savvy individuals I have come across,” White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement Thursday. “She has always impressed me with her quiet confidence, loyalty and expertise, and I am beyond thrilled to welcome Hope back to the White House.”

In his own statement, Kushner said, “There is no one more devoted to implementing President Trump’s agenda than Hope Hicks. We are excited to have her back on the team.”

Hicks worked for the Trump Organization before the president’s turn to politics, and she was part of his campaign from the beginning. In the White House, she rose to become the youngest communications director in U.S. history — while nonetheless maintaining a distance from the spotlight herself, despite her media role.

Her unusual longevity, amid historic turnover in Trump’s circle, drew notice as she did her access and familiarity with the president even as other senior advisers came and went.

A former model, Hicks met the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump while working at a New York-based public relations firm where Ivanka was a client.

The Connecticut native also modeled for Ivanka’s brand and joined Trump family’s company in 2014. She was eventually hand-picked to be Trump’s press aide in early 2015 when the real estate mogul decided to run for president.

“Mr. Trump looked at me and said, ‘I’m thinking about running for president, and you’re going to be my press secretary,’ ” Hicks told New York magazine in 2016. “I think it’s ‘the year of the outsider.’ It helps to have people with outsider perspective.”

A former Trump campaign official told Town & Country in 2018 that Hicks “does everything” for Trump, from being his surrogate in “big important conversations” to getting the president coffee. “She puts his success above her own.”

Hicks left the White House the first time in early 2018 and later worked in communications for Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corporation.

She announced her resignation not long after testifying before Congress that she had told “white lies” on the president’s behalf. She had also made headlines by being romantically linked to two controversial Trump aides — including one, Rob Porter, who was accused of abusing his ex-wives (which he has denied).

A source told PEOPLE at the time of Hicks’ 2018 exit: “She has been incredibly loyal to [the president] for a long time, but it’s been a tough few years and she had enough. She needed to make a change after everything she has been through.”