Hope Hicks Vented That Trump Left His Team 'Unemployable' on Jan. 6: 'We Look Like Domestic Terrorists Now'

“In one day he ended every future opportunity that doesn’t include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter,” Hicks texted a fellow staffer on Jan. 6, 2021. “God I’m so f---ing mad"

By
Published on January 3, 2023 11:15 AM
Hope Hicks
Hope Hicks. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hope Hicks, a former White House aide under President Donald Trump, was among the staffers who complained that the Capitol riots may harm her career, recently revealed text messages show.

As a group of Trump supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, his own employees were frantically communicating with one another behind the scenes — openly questioning why the then-president wasn't denouncing the violence and wondering what the quickly unraveling scene might mean for their careers.

In a series of text exchanges between Hicks and Ivanka Trump's chief of staff, Julie Radford — which were made public by the committee investigating the Capitol riots — the former aide writes, "In one day [Trump] ended every future opportunity that doesn't include speaking engagements at the local Proud Boys chapter."

"And all of us that didn't have jobs lined up will be perpetually unemployed. I'm so mad and upset," Hicks added. "We all look like domestic terrorists now."

Hicks continued: "This made us all unemployable. Like untouchable. God I'm so f---ing mad."

Radford echoed Hicks' concerns, writing that she had "been crying for an hour," and had already received a "blow off email" from Visa, indicating that a job offer for her post–White House life had failed to materialize.

"I know, like there isn't a chance of finding a job," Radford responded.

Elsewhere in the exchange, Hicks wrote, "Alyssa looks like a genius," a remark that appears to be a reference to former White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah Griffin, who resigned from her role weeks prior to the riots.

hope-hicks-1.jpg
Hope Hicks and Donald Trump. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Hicks was long one of President Trump's most loyal aides. She announced her resignation as communications director in 2018, just one day after she faced questions from a House committee investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

But she later returned to the White House, announcing in 2020 that she would be serving as a senior adviser to Jared Kushner, the former president's son-in-law.

Her text messages on Jan. 6 were among the many transcripts and testimonies released by the House committee investigating the riots in recent weeks.

Last month, the committee released its final report on the riots, recommending that the Justice Department charge Trump with four crimes: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, inciting an insurrection, and conspiracy to make a false statement.

