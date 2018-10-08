Former Top Trump Aide Hope Hicks Named Head of Communications for 'New' Fox

President Donald Trump‘s former White House communications director and longtime aide Hope Hicks has landed her next gig.

Hicks, 29, has been named executive vice president and chief communications officer for New Fox, the company that will be formed when 21st Century Fox completes the sale of assets to Disney next year. The company’s assets will include Fox broadcasting and Fox News.

New Fox also announced that Danny O’Brien has been hired to serve as the company’s executive vice president and head of government relations.

“Hope and Danny are proven leaders and world-class public affairs professionals,” Viet Dinh, the new chief legal and policy officer for the company, said in an announcement Monday. “Together they will define and project FOX’s voice to our relevant communities.”

Hicks, formerly one of Trump’s most loyal and trusted aides, resigned from her White House position in February, just one day after she faced questions from a House committee investigating potential Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks said in a statement provided by the White House. “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Hicks felt “it was time to resign.”

“She has been incredibly loyal to him for a long time but its been a tough few years and she had enough. She needed to make a change after everything she has been through,” said the source.

Hicks has stayed in touch with the Trump family since her abrupt exit. She was the president’s guest on Air Force One in early August, in a visit that sparked questions of whether a professional reunion is in the works.

Hicks added fuel to that fire while aboard, telling reporters off the record that she would consider replacing current Chief of Staff John Kelly if the time was right, Vanity Fair‘s Emily Fox reported at the time.