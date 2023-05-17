Home Invasion at National Security Adviser's Residence Sparks Investigation by Secret Service

Jake Sullivan, who was uninjured in the security breach, confronted the man and asked him to leave in the April incident

By
Published on May 17, 2023 10:01 AM
Jake Sullivan
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating an April incident in which an intruder gained access inside national security adviser Jake Sullivan's Washington, D.C. home.

The security breach occurred around 3 a.m. on an undisclosed morning in late April, according to The Washington Post.

Sullivan, who was at his West End home, encountered the man and asked him to leave. Sullivan's Secret Service detail outside the residence was seemingly unaware of what had occurred inside, per the Post.

The suspect appeared to be intoxicated and confused about where he was. Once the man left, Sullivan, 46, went outside and told the Secret Service what had happened, the newspaper reported.

Jake Sullivan
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Now, the agency is looking into the specifics of how such a breach could happen.

"While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred," Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, according to the newspaper. "Any deviation from our protective protocols is unacceptable and if discovered, personnel will be held accountable."

Sullivan has received round-the-clock security since the Secret Service increased its protection, following the discovery of a plot to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton in 2021, according to the Post.

Safety and security issues concerning politicians have been top of mind this week in Washington.

The news of the incident at Sullivan's home comes days after two staffers for Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being attacked by a man with a bat in the representative's Fairfax office.

CNN reports that, according to Connolly, the alleged assailant used a metal bat to strike one senior aide in the head and also hit an intern "on her first day on the job" in the side.

In a statement, Connolly said the alleged attacker entered the office looking for him.

"This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff," Connolly said in the statement.

He continued: "The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response."

